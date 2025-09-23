Champion Breweries Plc has concluded plans to launch a N58 billion capital raise programme to help fund its acquisition of Bullet assets and intellectual property, working capital, market expansion, and sustainability investments.

According to a statement by the Company Secretary of Champion Breweries, Chief Tosan Aiboni, this was made known by the Managing Director of the company, Inalegwu Adoga, during its ‘Facts Behind the Figures’ session at the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) on Monday, September 22, 2025.

The company stated that funds from the capital raise, which will be coming through N42 billion public offer and N16 billion rights issue, will also support technology upgrades such as Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) systems and returnable packaging solutions, alongside renewable energy and logistics transformation.

Projects fivefold revenue growth

Champion Breweries has projected more than a five-fold increase in revenue and over ten times growth in profit after tax following the acquisition of Bullet ready-to-drink (RTD) alcoholic brand.

The deal is expected to contribute more than 70% of Champion’s topline and significantly expand the Company’s foreign currency earnings across 14 African markets.

In the first half (H1) 2025, Champion Breweries Plc recorded a 111% surge in revenue and a 692% turnaround in profit after tax, reflecting disciplined execution and positioning the business for sustained growth alongside the Bullet acquisition.

Speaking at the event, the Managing Director of Champion Breweries, Inalegwu Adoga, said, “This is a transformative moment for Champion Breweries. Bullet gives us scale, high-margin growth, and international reach. With this acquisition, we are evolving from a strong regional brewer into a multi-market, multi-category growth platform with international relevance.”

Champion Breweries’ majority shareholder, enJOYcorp, reinforced the long-term ambition.

The Managing Director of enJOYcorp, Mr David Butler, said, “Bullet expands Champion’s reach across Africa, diversifies its earnings into foreign currencies, and strengthens its portfolio with trend-driven products. This is a landmark step towards building transformative African beverage brands that can compete globally.”

Incorporated in 1974 and headquartered in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, Champion Breweries Plc is a leading beverage company with over five decades of brewing excellence.

Listed on the NGX, the Company produces a diverse portfolio of beer and malt brands. Champion Breweries is majority-owned by enJOYcorp Limited, a pan-African beverage investment platform focused on building transformative brands across energy drinks, beer, and RTDs.

What you should know

Champion Breweries Plc had earlier in July reported a pre-tax profit of N1.7 billion in the second quarter of 2025, marking a 268.95% increase from the N465.4 million recorded in the same period last year.

This strong performance brings the company’s half-year pre-tax profit to N3.4 billion, a significant recovery from the N333 million loss reported in the first half of 2024.

The growth was driven largely by improved revenue from beer and malt sales, which rose to N7.4 billion in the second quarter, up 44.18% from the previous year.

Champion Breweries Plc, a subsidiary of enJOYcorp, recently announced plans to acquire the brand assets and intellectual property rights of the Bullet range of alcoholic and energy beverages from Sun Mark International Limited.

Once completed, the brewer will add Bullet’s assets to its financial reports, bringing quick gains like foreign exchange earnings and wider distributor reach, along with longer-term benefits from supply chain integration and a stronger market presence.