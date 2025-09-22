Regulatory compliance with the State Bank of Pakistan and global anti-money laundering standards

LemFi, the international payments platform operated by RightCard Payment Services Limited, has received operational approval from the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) to facilitate inbound remittances into Pakistan.

The approval enables LemFi to operate in partnership with United Bank Limited (UBL), one of Pakistan’s largest and most trusted financial institutions.

This development is expected to significantly benefit millions of Pakistanis living abroad, particularly in the UK, US, Canada, and Europe, who regularly send money to their families back home.

Pakistan recorded over $33 billion in personal remittance inflows in 2024, reinforcing its position as one of the world’s most vital remittance corridors.

“We are honoured to receive these approvals from the State Bank of Pakistan,” said Muhammad Daiyaan Alam, LemFi’s Head of South Asia Expansion & Growth. “Pakistan represents one of our most important corridors globally and we’re committed to making cross-border transfers more reliable, affordable and secure for Pakistani families worldwide.”

Key Highlights of the Partnership

• Regulatory approval ensures full compliance with SBP guidelines and global anti-money laundering standards

• LemFi users benefit from secure, low-cost transfers backed by UBL’s trusted banking infrastructure

• Competitive exchange rates and innovative financial services enhance customer experience

The SBP’s endorsement follows a rigorous review of LemFi’s technical capabilities, financial health and consumer protection protocols. It also aligns with the central bank’s broader agenda to promote financial inclusion and streamline legitimate cross-border transactions.

Philip Daniel, LemFi’s Head of Global Expansion & Growth, added

“Partnering with UBL allows us to combine our tech-driven platform with their legacy and reach, delivering a more inclusive financial future for Pakistanis everywhere.” As LemFi continues to expand across key markets, the company plans to leverage strategic partnerships, acquisitions and cutting-edge technology to deepen its footprint in global remittance corridors.

For more information, visit www.lemfi.com or contact legal@lemfi.com