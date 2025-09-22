Lagos landmass has expanded from 3,577 to 4,050 square kilometres due to extensive reclamation of wetlands and lagoon water bodies, the State Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Mr. Tokunbo Wahab, has revealed.

The disclosure was made while he spoke at the Harvard University Climate Action Week, as disclosed in a statement on the Lagos State Government’s X page on Monday.

Wahab said the growth highlights the scale of human-driven changes to the city’s geography and the implications for flooding, drainage, and climate resilience.

He noted that any land reclamation projects now require an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) and a drainage master plan to ensure proper stormwater management and prevent ecological damage.

“He lamented that aerial geographic information has shown that the original landmass of Lagos, which was 3,577 sq. m, has increased to 4,050 sq. m due to the massive reclamation of wetlands and lagoon water bodies for real estate construction.

“He said the state has also been exercising its legal powers to check excesses that come with this human activity by insisting that anyone who intends to embark on a reclamation must obtain an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) approval.

“Wahab added that such an application for reclamation must have a drainage master plan to demonstrate how storm water from that reclamation will be properly discharged into the water body,” the statement read.

The Commissioner also noted that Lagos has been investing in resilient drainage infrastructure, enforcing environmental laws, and prosecuting illegal construction and indiscriminate waste dumping to mitigate climate-related risks.

More insights

Wahab also emphasized that Lagos has been positioning itself as a hub for sustainable waste management and climate adaptation.

The state has conducted pre-feasibility studies on waste-to-energy and wastewater projects and has signed agreements with international partners to convert a portion of its daily 13,000 metric tonnes of municipal waste into energy, fertilisers, and recyclable materials.

He pointed out that such initiatives not only reduce the pressure on landfills like Olusosun and Solous but also create economic opportunities by transforming waste into wealth.

The Commissioner highlighted that Lagos is actively enforcing regulations to curb illegal reclamation and development activities and insists on compliance with environmental safeguards to mitigate the long-term effects of urban expansion on coastal and lagoon ecosystems.

What you should know

The Lagos State Government has stepped up efforts to regulate reclamation and construction in flood-prone zones to safeguard coastal and low-lying areas from flooding and erosion.

The government warned that unplanned reclamation can obstruct water channels, reduce lagoon capacity, and worsen seasonal flooding.

On September 18, the government ordered the suspension of all reclamation projects pending environmental assessments. It noted that widespread reclamation in areas such as Ikoyi, Victoria Island, Lekki, Ajah, Ikorodu, Ojo, and Badagry has often taken place without adequate oversight.

All approved projects must now undergo documentation, EIA processes, and drainage clearance before continuing. The government gave operators a seven-day deadline to comply, warning that illegal sites would be decommissioned, blocked channels reconnected, and offenders prosecuted.