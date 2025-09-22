Bilateral trade between Nigeria and China rose by 34.7% to $15.48 billion between January and July 2025, compared with the same period in 2024.

Ms. Yan Yuqing, Consul-General of the People’s Republic of China in Lagos, disclosed this during a reception on Sunday, according to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

She noted that Nigeria is now China’s second-largest trading partner in Africa, adding that the increase reflects the strengthening of economic ties between both countries.

Yuqing attributed the growth partly to the elevation of bilateral relations to a comprehensive strategic partnership at the 2024 Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) summit, which she said has opened broader opportunities for collaboration.

She further highlighted expanding cooperation in infrastructure, trade, energy, culture, and education, stressing that these efforts are delivering tangible benefits to citizens of both nations.

“Nigeria and China guided by the principles of mutual respect and mutual benefit, all-round cooperation between China and Nigeria has yielded remarkable results.

“From January to July 2025, bilateral trade reached US$15.483 billion, marking a 34.7.per cent year-on-year increase, with Nigeria becoming China’s second-largest trading partner in Africa

“Cooperation in infrastructure, investment and trade, energy resources, culture and education continues to deepen, bringing tangible benefits to both peoples,” she said.

More insights

She also stated that China’s economy grew by 5.3% in the first half of 2025, showing resilience despite global challenges.

The Consul-General commended the Chinese community in Nigeria for contributing to local development, cultural exchanges, and charitable initiatives, urging them to serve as bridge-builders in strengthening bilateral friendship.

She assured that the Consulate would continue to safeguard the welfare of Chinese nationals in Nigeria while supporting stronger economic cooperation.

She added that China–Nigeria relations were currently at their “best in history,” with significant prospects for future growth.

What you should know

China remains Nigeria’s largest import partner, supplying N4.96 trillion worth of goods in Q2 2025, more than double the United States, which followed with N2.16 trillion. Asia accounted for 50% of Nigeria’s total imports, with China at the forefront, followed by India, the Netherlands, and the United Arab Emirates.

The bulk of Chinese exports to Nigeria included machinery, refined petroleum products, and telecommunication equipment, highlighting the country’s pivotal role in supplying essential industrial and consumer goods.

Manufactured imports from China totaled N7.88 trillion, reflecting Nigeria’s continued reliance on foreign industrial inputs, while agricultural imports amounted to N1.18 trillion, largely driven by wheat imports from Canada and Russia.