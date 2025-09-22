Air Tanzania has launched direct flights between Dar es Salaam and Lagos, operating three times weekly to boost connectivity, trade, and cultural exchange between Nigeria and Tanzania

The inaugural event in Lagos featured key government officials and industry stakeholders, with leaders emphasizing the route’s role in advancing Agenda 2063 and the Single African Air Transport Market

Air Tanzania’s CEO announced expanded cargo operations and invited Nigerians to explore Tanzania’s top attractions, while connecting Lagos to 29 destinations across Africa, the Middle East, and Asia

Air Tanzania has commenced direct flights between Dar es Salaam and Lagos, marking a significant milestone in African aviation and economic integration.

The inaugural ceremony in Lagos brought together government officials, tourism and logistics operators, and members of the African diaspora, underscoring the importance of the new route for both nations.

The new service will operate three times weekly, with flights from Dar es Salaam to Lagos on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, and return flights from Lagos on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays.

Speaking at the launch, Tanzania’s Ambassador to Nigeria, Selestine Kakele, described the route as a “bridge across the skies” connecting two of Africa’s largest cities and economies. Nigeria’s Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, represented by Mrs. Janet Oputa, highlighted the route’s potential to deepen trade, tourism, and cultural exchange, while advancing the African Union’s Agenda 2063 and the Single African Air Transport Market (SAATM).

Prof. Godius Kahyarara, Permanent Secretary, Tanzanian Ministry of Transport, emphasized the economic opportunities the route presents, noting that Nigeria is Africa’s second-largest economy. He credited President Samia Suluhu Hassan’s leadership for positioning Air Tanzania as a leading African carrier, with a modern fleet of 16 aircraft averaging 4.5 years in age.

Air Tanzania CEO, Eng. Peter Ulanga invited Nigerians to explore Tanzania’s renowned attractions, including the Serengeti, Mount Kilimanjaro, and Zanzibar. He also announced plans to expand cargo operations, enabling new trade flows such as Nigerian yams and Tanzanian coffee. With Lagos now part of its network, Air Tanzania connects to 29 destinations across Africa, the Middle East, and Asia, including Johannesburg, Nairobi, Dubai, Mumbai, and Guangzhou.

Air Tanzania continues to play a vital role in connecting Africa, driven by a commitment to safety, excellence, and customer care.