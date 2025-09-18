Zylus Homes launched Lekki Avana Phase II in Ibeju-Lekki as part of its #ZylusProject2000HomesIn5Years initiative, attracting thousands of stakeholders and reinforcing its commitment to affordable, modern housing.

The event featured the commissioning of a 2,425-meter road as a CSR project and was attended by dignitaries including traditional rulers, government officials, and real estate leaders, showcasing strong public-private collaboration.

Following the rapid sell-out of Phase I, Phase II offers expanded opportunities for investors and homebuyers, with Zylus Homes reaffirming its reputation for timely delivery, trust, and community-focused development.

Zylus Homes has officially launched Lekki Avana Phase II in Eleranigbe, Ibeju-Lekki, reinforcing its position as one of Nigeria’s leading real estate developers.

The launch event, held on September 11, 2025, drew thousands of stakeholders, dignitaries, and investors, marking a significant milestone in Nigeria’s housing sector.

Lekki Avana Phase II is part of the company’s ambitious #ZylusProject2000HomesIn5Years initiative, aimed at delivering affordable and sustainable housing across the country.

Speaking at the event, Group CEO Dr. Oluwatosin Olatujoye described the project as a continuation of the company’s commitment to quality and excellence, following the success of Lekki Avana Bungalow and Resort.

CEO Mrs. Bukola Olatujoye emphasized that the development is a legacy project designed to set new standards in Ibeju-Lekki and beyond. She assured investors and subscribers of Zylus Homes’ dedication to timely delivery and trust-based execution.

The event also featured the commissioning of the 2,425-meter Eleranigbe Road, a CSR initiative by Zylus Homes, led by HRM Oba Wasiu Olasunkanmi Rasak. The unveiling of Lekki Avana Phase II was conducted by Dr. Niyi Adesanya and TPL Olakunle John Aboyeji, General Manager of NTDA, highlighting the strategic importance of the project.

Government representatives, including Mrs. Adegoke Ojo from the Ministry of Housing and Mrs. Barakat Odunnuga Bakare, Special Adviser to the Governor on Housing, reiterated the role of public-private partnerships in bridging Nigeria’s housing deficit. Hon. Abdullahi Sesan Olowa, Chairman of Ibeju-Lekki LGA, praised Zylus Homes for its contribution to infrastructure and economic growth in the region.

The launch attracted notable guests, including HRM Oba Olufolarin Ogunsanwo, Otunba Stephen Ajose, REDAN Lagos Chapter led by Dr. Tony Aspire Kolawole, and football legend Kanu Nwankwo. Their presence underscored the significance of the project in shaping the future of Lagos’ real estate.

Lekki Avana Phase I sold out in just 18 days after its March 2025 launch, with over 84 bungalows already at the carcass level and more than 50 units allocated. Phase II builds on this momentum, offering expanded opportunities for investors and homeowners in Lagos’ fastest-selling bungalow estate.

With this launch, Zylus Homes continues to demonstrate its commitment to building not just houses, but vibrant communities. The company’s vision to deliver 2,000 homes in five years remains a bold and inspiring mission in Nigeria’s evolving housing landscape.