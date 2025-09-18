Nigerians are earning up to 20% annually on their savings while receiving free healthcare coverage, making ALLYCare a smarter alternative to traditional bank accounts.

Users like Sophie in Lagos are leveraging ALLYCare’s Padilock feature to grow their funds while unlocking additional protections such as business cover, education support, and income replacement.

With full regulatory backing from SEC, NHIA, NAICOM, and NITDA, ALLYCare offers transparency and trust, addressing the skepticism that often surrounds financial platforms in Nigeria.

For years, Nigerians have faced a tough dilemma: grow their savings or secure affordable healthcare.

With inflation eroding the value of idle funds and healthcare costs rising, many are left vulnerable to financial shocks.

Meanwhile, health insurance penetration remains below 10%, leaving millions unprotected.

ALLYCare by BAS is bridging this gap by offering a dual solution—high-yield savings combined with free health coverage. Users earn up to 20% per annum while gaining access to premium healthcare at no extra cost. The platform also allows up to three free withdrawals monthly, making it flexible for everyday needs.

Take Sophie, a 32-year-old hair vendor in Lagos. Instead of leaving N200,000 in a low-interest bank account, she uses ALLYCare’s Padilock feature to grow her money and unlock a full year of healthcare. She also gains access to business protection, kids’ education cover, and income replacement—ensuring her savings shield every aspect of her life.

This double protection model is gaining traction among young professionals, entrepreneurs, and families. Whether saving for rent, school fees, business capital, or future plans, users unlock a layer of financial and health security at no extra cost.

Trust remains a major barrier in Nigeria’s financial space. ALLYCare, backed by BAS GROUP, addresses this with full regulatory compliance—licensed by the SEC, NHIA, NAICOM, and NITDA. Users see upfront what they invest, what they earn, and the protection they receive.

As Nigerians seek smarter ways to stretch their money and prepare for emergencies, ALLYCare is proving that financial services don’t have to be a trade-off. It’s not just an app—it’s a safety net built for the realities of living in Nigeria today.