The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has forecast three consecutive days of thunderstorms and rainfall across several parts of the country from Monday to Wednesday.

The forecast was contained in NiMet’s weather outlook report released on Sunday in Abuja, according to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

NiMet said northern states, including Kaduna, Gombe, Bauchi, Kebbi, Adamawa, and Taraba, would witness isolated thunderstorms with moderate rains on Monday morning.

It added that flash floods were likely in Adamawa, Taraba, and Gombe due to heavy downpours later in the day.

“The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has forecast thunderstorms and rainfall across the country from Monday to Wednesday.

“NiMet’s weather outlook, released on Sunday in Abuja, predicted isolated thunderstorms with moderate rains on Monday morning over Kaduna, Gombe, Bauchi, Kebbi, Adamawa, and Taraba states.

“In the afternoon and evening, isolated thunderstorms with moderate rains are expected across the northern region. Flash floods are likely in Adamawa, Taraba, and Gombe states,” the NAN report read in part.

The agency projected that the central region would experience cloudy skies with sunshine intervals on Monday morning, followed by thunderstorms and moderate rains in Niger, Kogi, Kwara, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), and Benue.

For the southern region, NiMet predicted cloudy conditions in the morning and moderate rains later in the day across states such as Ekiti, Ondo, Rivers, Akwa Ibom, and Cross River.

More insights

On Tuesday, the forecast indicated cloudy skies with sunshine intervals in the north, followed by thunderstorms and moderate rainfall over Borno, Kaduna, Gombe, Bauchi, Taraba, Adamawa, Kano, Jigawa, Yobe, Katsina, and Zamfara.

In the central region, cloudy conditions would give way to thunderstorms and rains over Kogi, Niger, Kwara, Benue, and the FCT, while southern states, including Oyo, Ekiti, Ondo, Enugu, Anambra, Ebonyi, and Delta, were expected to see light to moderate rainfall throughout the day.

By Wednesday, NiMet projected cloudy skies with sunshine intervals in the morning over Sokoto and Zamfara, with slim chances of rain, but noted that isolated thunderstorms with moderate rains would affect other northern states in the afternoon and evening.

The central region is also expected to record light morning rains followed by thunderstorms later in the day, while moderate rains are forecast across the south.

NiMet advised motorists to avoid driving in heavy rain, farmers to suspend fertiliser or pesticide application before rainfall, and residents to secure loose objects, disconnect electrical appliances, and avoid tall trees during storms.

The agency also urged airline operators to obtain airport-specific weather updates for safe flight planning and encouraged the public to follow daily forecasts via its website.