Kredete, a Fintech company focused on helping African immigrants build credit and access financial services, has raised a $22 million Series A funding round led by AfricInvest via their Cathay AfricInvest Innovation Fund (CAIF) and Financial Inclusion Vehicle (FIVE), alongside Partech, and with participation from Polymorphic Capital.

This latest round, which brings Kredete’s total funding to $24.75 million, will finance the company’s expansion into Canada, the United Kingdom, and key European markets.

Kredete was founded in 2023 by serial entrepreneur Adeola Adedewe.

Since then, the firm has been on a mission to help African immigrants build credit and access better financial services through stablecoin payments and responsible remittance infrastructure.

The company combines international money transfers with a proprietary credit-building engine, enabling users to send money to over 30 African countries while improving their credit history in the U.S. and beyond. Kredete has also built an API-based infrastructure to help businesses make secure and affordable cross-border payments into Africa, leveraging modern payment rails and stablecoin technology.

Kredete is doubling down on its mission to make credit universally accessible for Africans by expanding its credit-building infrastructure. The company is introducing new features like rent reporting, credit-linked savings plans, and responsible goal-based loans. These features are designed for thin-file or no-file immigrants who have historically been excluded from traditional credit systems.

At the core of this expansion is Africa’s first stablecoin-backed credit card, set to roll out across 41+ African countries, enabling users to spend seamlessly, build credit, and avoid costly foreign exchange fees. To complement this, Kredete is launching interest-bearing USD and EUR accounts, empowering Africans globally to preserve value, earn yield, and hedge against local currency volatility.

On the infrastructure side, Kredete is building the continent’s largest aggregation layer of banks and wallets — giving businesses a single API to enable secure, real-time, and affordable payouts into Africa. With this foundation, Kredete is redefining cross-border finance — helping Africans everywhere send, spend, save, and build credit on one powerful platform.

“Our vision is simple: if you support your family financially, that should count toward your creditworthiness,” says Adeola Adedewe, Founder and CEO of Kredete. “We’re building a system that rewards financial responsibility across borders. This raise is about scaling that infrastructure globally — and making sure that the millions of Africans abroad are finally seen, scored, and served.”

“Kredete has been focusing on serving the African diaspora while addressing the key bottlenecks faced by payment operators when they move money in and out of Africa,” comments Khaled Ben Jilani, Senior Partner at AfricInvest. “It is one of those extremely rare start-ups that has managed to solve several problems at once—both for its African consumer clients, as well as for the large payments companies operating in Africa.”

“Adeola and his team are driving transformative innovation in remittance and cross-border payment infrastructure,” comments Lewam Kefela, Principal at Partech. “We’re excited about how their work is enabling better financial services for the African diaspora and unlocking broader opportunities across the ecosystem. We are thrilled to partner with Kredete on this journey.”

Kredete’s mission aligns with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) related to Decent Work and Economic Growth (SDG 8) and Reduced Inequalities (SDG 10). Since its launch, Kredete has reached over 700,000 monthly users, facilitated $500 million in remittances, and helped raise users’ U.S. credit scores by an average of 58 points.

