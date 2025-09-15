The 77th Primetime Emmy Awards capped off a season of television that delivered both breakout hits and prestige favorites, with Netflix cementing its dominance as the most awarded platform of the evening.

The ceremony, hosted by comedian Nate Bargatze in Los Angeles on Sept. 14, showcased streaming’s growing command of television’s biggest stage.

Netflix entered the night with 120 nominations across 44 titles and left with 30 wins—outpacing traditional broadcasters and rivals alike. The wins spanned genres from prestige drama and anthology series to animated programs and unscripted reality. “Bridgerton,” “Beyoncé Bowl,” and “Love, Death + Robots” all secured statuettes, but the standout of the night was “Adolescence,” which captured eight trophies, including the marquee prize for Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series.

The series, a raw and emotional exploration of youth and vulnerability, propelled its co-creator and star Stephen Graham into rarified Emmy territory. Graham, already known for his gritty performances, added three more wins to his career tally acting, writing, and producing bringing his total to three Emmys. “We never expected our little program to have such a big impact,” Graham said backstage. “We’re really grateful that it did.”

The breakout moment of the night belonged to Owen Cooper, a 15-year-old newcomer who became the youngest male winner in Emmy history. Cooper, who had never acted professionally before “Adolescence,” took home Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie. “When I started drama classes a couple of years back, I didn’t expect to even be in the United States, never mind here,” Cooper said in his acceptance speech. “Tonight proves that if you step out of your comfort zone, you can achieve anything.”

His co-star Erin Doherty also triumphed, securing the Supporting Actress award for her role in the same series. Director Philip Barantini and writer Jack Thorne joined Graham in adding directing and writing honors, completing a near sweep for the production.

Beyond Netflix’s crown jewel, the Emmys offered moments of nostalgia and star power. A “Gilmore Girls” reunion between Alexis Bledel and Lauren Graham drew applause, while Jason Bateman and Jude Law, co-stars of the forthcoming series “Black Rabbit,” presented together.

At the Creative Arts Emmys earlier this month, Netflix added further wins: “Rebel Ridge” for Outstanding Television Movie, “Arcane” for Animated Program, and “Love on the Spectrum” for Unstructured Reality. “Queer Eye” broke records in the Structured Reality category, securing seven wins the most ever in the field.

See full list of Primetime Emmys 2025 winners

Outstanding Drama Series

The Pitt

Outstanding Lead Actress In A Drama Series

Britt Lower (Severance)

Outstanding Lead Actor In A Drama Series

Noah Wyle (The Pitt)

Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Drama Series

Tramell Tillman (Severance)

Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Drama Series

Katherine LaNasa (The Pitt)

Outstanding Comedy Series

The Studio

Outstanding Lead Actor In A Comedy Series

Seth Rogen (The Studio)

Outstanding Lead Actress In A Comedy Series

Jean Smart (Hacks)

Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Comedy Series

Hannah Einbinder (Hacks)

Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Comedy Series

Jeff Hiller (Somebody Somewhere)

Outstanding Limited Or Anthology Series

Adolescence

Outstanding Lead Actress In A Limited Or Anthology Series

Cristin Milioti (The Penguin)

Outstanding Lead Actor In A Limited Or Anthology Series

Stephen Graham (Adolescence)

Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Limited Or Anthology Series

Owen Cooper (Adolescence)

Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Limited Or Anthology Series

Erin Doherty (Adolescence)

Outstanding Directing For A Drama Series

Slow Horses

Outstanding Directing For A Comedy Series

The Studio

Outstanding Directing For A Limited Or Anthology Series

Adolescence

Outstanding Writing For A Drama Series

Andor

Outstanding Writing For A Comedy Series

The Studio

Outstanding Writing For A Limited Or Anthology Series

Adolescence

Outstanding Talk Series

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

Outstanding Scripted Variety Series

Last Week With John Oliver

Outstanding Variety Special

Saturday Night Live 50th Anniversary Special

Outstanding Writing For A Variety Series

Last Week With John Oliver