Fortis Global Insurance Plc has announced Mrs. Nomwen Imariagbotua Emeghalu as its new Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, effective 27th August 2025.

Following the decision of the Board of Directors at a meeting held on 23rd June 2025, the appointment was approved and subsequently communicated through a release filed with the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) on 11th September.

Her appointment comes after the resignation of Mr. Paulinus Offorzor, the former Managing Director/CEO, who stepped down to focus on his personal career, which had been on hold due to the demands of the role.

The Board expressed its gratitude to Mr. Offorzor, stating: “The Board of Directors expresses its profound appreciation to Mr. Offorzor for his visionary leadership and outstanding contributions to the company and wishes him success in his future endeavors.”

It also expressed confidence in Mrs. Emeghalu’s leadership and looks forward to her guidance in driving the company’s continued growth and transformation.

About Mrs. Nomwen Imariagbotua Emeghaalu

Nomwen Imariagbotua Emeghalu began her career in the insurance industry in 1994, gaining experience across management, marketing, and underwriting, with a particular focus on special risks marketing in the oil and gas sector.

She holds a Bachelor of Education (B.Ed.), an MBA, and completed the Advanced Management Programme (AMP 25) at the Lagos Business School.

Her professional roles include serving as Deputy General Manager, Corporate Marketing at Mutual Benefits Assurance Plc, Managing Director at UTIB Insurance Brokers, and now as Managing Director/CEO at Fortis Global Insurance Plc.

She is a Fellow of the Chartered Insurance Institute of Nigeria and the Risk Managers Society of Nigeria.

Fortis Global Insurance

Mrs. Emeghalu now leads Fortis Global Insurance Plc, formerly Standard Alliance Insurance Plc, a Nigerian company with the ticker FTGINSURE.

The company provides both life and non-life insurance products, including motor, fire, marine, oil and gas, group life, annuities, and savings-linked policies.

In 2025, Fortis Global carried out a restructuring, including a debt-to-equity conversion of about N12 billion under a Convertible Facility Agreement, allowing the issuance of up to 15 billion ordinary shares of 50 kobo each to settle the debt.

As part of the process, its 14 billion ordinary shares of 50 kobo each were consolidated into 1.75 billion shares of N1 each, and the capital base was later expanded to 30 billion ordinary shares of 50 kobo each through fresh issuance.

A waiver of shareholders’ pre-emption rights was also obtained, allowing the board to issue new shares as needed, subject to regulatory approval.

The rebranding to Fortis Global Insurance Plc was approved at an Extraordinary General Meeting and took effect in June 2025 after regulatory clearance.