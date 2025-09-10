Sterling Financial Holdings Company Plc (“Sterling HoldCo” or “the Group”) has sustained its growth momentum, projecting gross earnings of N149.27 billion for the fourth quarter ending December 31, 2025.

This projection builds on the Group’s performance in the first half of the year, when profit after tax rose by 157 per cent, gross earnings climbed 39.7 per cent to N212.61 billion, and earnings per share rose to 89 kobo from 56 kobo.

Together, these results highlight a strong year-to-date trajectory, reinforcing profitability and boosting investor confidence in the Group’s long-term outlook.

According to the filing on the Nigerian Exchange, Sterling HoldCo expects interest income of N116.73 billion and interest expenses of N42.88 billion, resulting in net revenue from funds of N73.85 billion. The Group also anticipates credit impairment charges of N16.84 billion, with other income projected at N28.37 billion, bringing net operating income to N85.37 billion.

Operating expenses are forecast at N67.24 billion, leaving a profit before tax of N18.13 billion. After accounting for a projected tax of N1.88 billion, profit after tax is estimated at N16.25 billion for the quarter.

Sterling’s cash flow outlook underscores the strength of its balance sheet. The Group projects N13.56 billion in net cash generated from operating activities, alongside N266.16 billion in financing inflows and N187.93 billion in investing activities. This is expected to deliver a net increase of N91.79 billion in cash and cash equivalents, with the cash and bank balance closing at N549.90 billion by year-end, compared to N458.11 billion at the start of the quarter.

These forecasts build on the Group’s performance earlier in the year, reflecting the continuation of this momentum, supported by a disciplined focus on cost management, diversified income streams, and prudent balance sheet growth. Beyond financial performance, the outlook highlights the Group’s capacity to channel its financial strength into broader impact. Sterling HoldCo is positioned to support key growth sectors of the Nigerian economy, invest in innovation, and continue creating value for shareholders, customers, and communities.

The Group noted that its ability to generate strong operating cash flows while maintaining significant liquidity positions provides a foundation for resilience. This strength ensures that Sterling HoldCo is not only positioned to deliver value to its shareholders but also equipped to deepen its participation in Nigeria’s growth sectors, drive innovation, and support broader economic progress.

These projections are forward-looking and based on current assumptions about market conditions and regulatory developments. Actual results may differ materially.

About Sterling Financial Holdings Company

Sterling Financial Holdings Company Plc is a leading Nigerian financial services group committed to enriching lives through innovation and impact with a diversified portfolio that includes Sterling Bank Limited, The Alternative Bank Limited, and SterlingFI Wealth Management, among others. As a HoldCo, Sterling provides strategic direction, governance, and resources across its subsidiaries, enabling each to focus on its core mandate while benefiting from group-wide expertise, technology, and oversight.

With a heritage of trust built over six decades, Sterling HoldCo is committed to financial innovation, advancing inclusion, and shaping sustainable growth in Nigeria’s economy. The Group champions customer-focused solutions and socially responsible initiatives while creating value for shareholders, employees, and the communities it serves. The Group continues to pioneer offerings across its core businesses in banking, payments, and technology-driven financial services.