Meristem Trustees Limited, a subsidiary of Meristem Securities Limited and a leading provider of trustee and estate planning services in Nigeria, has officially launched its Special Needs Trust (SNT) — a pioneering solution designed to provide long-term financial security and care for individuals living with physical and developmental differences.

Guided by its purpose of advancing the financial well-being of clients, Meristem Securities Limited, a capital market conglomerate with seven subsidiaries, including Meristem Trustees, has established a strong reputation as a trusted partner in wealth growth, preservation, and transfer across diverse client segments.

In furtherance of this mission, Meristem Trustees identified the urgent need to deepen financial inclusion across all levels of society, while reinforcing its role as a reliable partner in trust and estate planning. The Special Needs Trust was developed in direct response to this need, ensuring that vulnerable individuals are not excluded from sustainable financial planning.

The Special Needs Trust offers families a structured framework to safeguard the future of their loved ones with special needs. It enables them to set aside funds that are professionally managed by Meristem Trustees, ensuring continuity of care and financial stability beyond the lifetime or capacity of caregivers. The trust can cover essentials such as medical care, education, daily living support, and long-term welfare.

Speaking at the event that happened at the Meristem Securities HQ, which brought together advocacy groups, caregivers, families, and members of the media — Damilola Hassan, Managing Director of Meristem Trustees Limited, highlighted the vision behind the initiative:

“Every parent or guardian of a dependent with special needs carries a silent question: Who will care for my loved one when I no longer can? With the Special Needs Trust, we provide not just a financial solution, but peace of mind — a lasting legacy of care, dignity, and inclusion.”

The event also featured a panel discussion where Miss Tobiloba Ajayi, a special needs advocate, emphasized the importance of planning:

“With the evolving world, it is not realistic to rely solely on extended family members for support. You cannot do this alone; you need a support system for your dependents with special needs.”

Closing the ceremony, Mubo Olasoko, Deputy Group Managing Director, Meristem Securities Limited, underscored the broader vision:

“At Meristem, we believe wealth management is not just about numbers, it’s about people. The Special Needs Trust embodies our goal of giving families hope and ensuring that dependents living with special needs are not left vulnerable and without structure. It reflects our commitment to building a more inclusive financial ecosystem in Nigeria.”

For more information on the Special Needs Trust and how families can set one up, please visit https://trustees.meristemng.com/ or contact Meristem Trustees at trustees@meristemng.com or 0702 564 0071.

About Meristem Trustees

Meristem Trustees Limited is a leading trust company in Nigeria, providing world-class services in estate planning, wealth transfer, trust administration, and corporate trust services. As part of the Meristem Group, the company is committed to delivering innovative, inclusive, and reliable financial solutions that help clients protect and grow their wealth for generations.