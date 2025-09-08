Warner Bros.’ latest horror entry, The Conjuring: Last Rites, opened to a strong reception in Nigeria, grossing N31 million in its debut weekend to become the highest-grossing film across cinemas in the country.

The film, distributed locally by FilmOne Entertainment, outperformed other titles to secure the top spot, reinforcing the growing appetite for global horror franchises in West Africa’s largest film market.

The ninth installment in the Conjuring Universe, Last Rites, continues the story of paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren, played by Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga.

The film also stars Mia Tomlinson and Ben Hardy, with Michael Chaves returning as director.

The screenplay was written by Ian Goldberg, Richard Naing, and David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick, drawing inspiration from the true-life case of the Smurl haunting. Released in the United States on September 5, 2025, the film has generated $187 million globally against a $55 million production budget.

Global performance breakdown

Nigeria’s contribution to the global box office underscores the country’s expanding role in Hollywood’s international earnings mix.

Over the past two years, foreign titles, particularly horror and action blockbusters, have performed strongly in Nigeria, often debuting ahead of or on par with Nollywood releases. FilmOne, Nigeria’s leading distributor of international titles, has capitalized on this trend by securing rights to major Hollywood releases, including The Conjuring: Last Rites.

The strong opening in Nigeria mirrors the film’s wider international performance. Globally, Last Rites debuted to more than $150 million in ticket sales during its opening weekend, surpassing the overseas debuts of It and It: Chapter Two, two of Warner Bros.’ most successful horror films.

While reviews have been mixed, Rotten Tomatoes lists the film with an aggregate score reflecting a divided critical response; the financial outcome has already exceeded expectations. The film has surpassed its break-even point and is now positioned to deliver one of the franchise’s most profitable runs.

What you should know

In Nigeria, cinema operators have reported high occupancy rates for evening and weekend showings, a sign that horror films continue to resonate strongly with younger demographics. Reports point to the combination of global brand recognition, effective local distribution, and the appeal of shared viewing experiences in cinemas as key drivers behind the opening numbers.

The N31 million gross, while modest in comparison to the film’s U.S. and global tallies, reflects a solid performance within the context of Nigeria’s box office, where films grossing above N20 million in their opening weekend are considered significant successes.

For FilmOne, the performance of The Conjuring: Last Rites adds to a string of recent box office wins for Hollywood titles in Nigeria, even as Nollywood continues to push its own blockbusters into the market. The balancing act between domestic and international content has created a competitive box office environment that benefits cinema operators and audiences alike.