A total of 442 shareholders approved C & I Leasing Plc’s final dividend of 10 kobo per 50 kobo share at the company’s 34th Annual General Meeting (AGM) held on Monday, 8 September 2025.

Together, the shareholders represented voting rights of 2,553,652,818, giving 100% approval for the dividend, which had originally been scheduled for 12th September.

Subject to withholding tax and regulatory clearance, the payout will be credited electronically to shareholders whose names appear in the register of members as of the close of business on 5th August 2025.

To ensure smooth processing, those who have not completed their e-dividend registration have been urged to contact the company’s registrars, Cordros.

This marks a notable improvement from the same period last year, when a final dividend of 5 kobo was declared, reflecting a 100% year-on-year growth.

What to know:

The final dividend amounts to a total payout of N294.85 million.

At a market price of N6.50 per share, it represents a dividend yield of 1.54%.

The payout reflects a dividend ratio of 18.37%.

The dividend covers the financial year ended December 31, 2024.

Beyond the dividend declaration, shareholders also approved a proposal for C & I Leasing to invest in the Ghanaian firm Leasafric Logistics Ltd.

Acquisition approval

C & I Leasing shareholders have approved the company’s plan to acquire a 71.15% stake in the Ghanaian company, Leasafric Logistics Ltd.

The stake, equivalent to 711,500 ordinary shares, will be funded from C & I Leasing’s portion of the 2023 dividend declared by Leasafric Ghana Plc.

Leasafric Logistics Ltd, a subsidiary of Leasafric Ghana Plc in which C & I Leasing already holds a majority interest, provides HR outsourcing, vehicle tracking, fleet management, and driver monitoring services.

With this approval, the investment is expected to strengthen the company’s footprint in Ghana’s leasing and mobility sector while supporting the operations of its subsidiary.

Shareholders also backed the company’s plan to raise up to N15 billion through a corporate bond. Proceeds from the issuance will be used to support business expansion and refinance existing debt.

According to the disclosure, the board has been authorized to take all necessary steps to execute the transaction.

This planned bond raise follows the company’s successful Series 5 commercial paper offering in March, carried out under its N50 billion issuance program registered with the FMDQ in 2022.