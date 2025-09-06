The NGX 30 Index, which tracks the 30 largest companies on the Nigerian Exchange, has delivered a strong performance so far in 2025, posting a year-to-date gain of 33.18%.

Starting the year at 3,811.9 points, the index has gained 1,264.8 points to reach 5,076.8, reflecting the bullish momentum sweeping through the market.

The broader Nigerian All-Share Index (ASI) has also had an outstanding run, up 35.03% year-to-date, outperforming the NGX 30 by 1.85%.

While the ASI captures the entire equities market, the NGX 30 narrows its scope to the top 30 most liquid and capitalized stocks.

These heavily capitalized stocks carry substantial market value, meaning their price movements strongly influence both the All-Share Index and the sectoral indices they belong to.

In this work, however, the spotlight is on the 10 best-performing stocks within the NGX 30 in 2025 so far, ranked by how much their share prices have appreciated this year.

Here they are:

BUA Cement Plc holds the 10th spot with a year-to-date return of 63.23% in 2025. The stock opened the year at N93, still deep in a retracement from 2024 that dragged it from N185 down to N93. It slid further in March to N83.70 and stalled through much of the second quarter before staging a decisive turnaround in June. That month, the price climbed to N95.40, then surged in July, its strongest month so far, rising more than 41% to close at N135. The bullish momentum continued modestly in August, and by early September, the stock had pushed above N150, now at N151.80. Much of this rally, especially in July, was likely driven by the company’s strong half-year results, where pretax profit soared to N214.8 billion from N40.1 billion in H1 2024.

Revenue also jumped 59.45% to N580.3 billion on the back of robust cement sales.