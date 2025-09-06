In line with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope agenda and in furtherance of its ongoing effort at making government-backed credit available to millions of Nigerians, particularly youths, the Nigerian Consumer Credit Corporation (CREDICORP) has launched YouthCred in Lagos.

The launch, held at the Ipaja orientation camp of the State National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), mirrors an earlier launch held days ago at the Kubwa camp of the NYSC in Abuja.

Unveiled by the Minister of Youth Development, Comrade Ayodele Olawande, and the MD/CEO of CREDICORP, Engr. Uzoma Nwagba, with other stakeholders, yesterday, the scheme is tagged ‘Real Financial Knowledge. Real credit: transforming a generation with the right money skills to build a great future.’

According to organisers, the YouthCred is a national credit scheme aimed at providing responsible, fair, flexible, and affordable consumer credit to over 400,000 young Nigerians, including Corp Members.

Speaking at the event, the Federal Minister of Youth Development, Comrade Ayodele Olawande, said that the YouthCred kicked off in FCT Camp is not just for corps members but for all youths irrespective of their status. He added that through the YouthCred, youths can bring their big ideas, initiatives, and inventions to life.

Also speaking at the event, the MD/CEO of CREDICORP Engr. Nwagba said that the credit scheme is a revolution and a movement that will start a credit culture in Nigeria. Nothing that President Tinubu has a great vision for the young people of the country, he explained that CREDICORP is one of the important parts of enabling young people to empower themselves.

He also noted that YouthCred is on a national campaign to change how young people in Nigeria think about money, borrowing, trust, and financial responsibility.

On his part, the Lagos State Commissioner for Youth and Social Development, Mobolaji Ogunlende, expressed excitement on what he described as a revolutionary initiative from the federal government; adding that the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu, in his capacity, has continued to give the youths the support in the state, which he does in social inclusion, gender equality and youth empowerment.

On her part, the Lagos state NYSC Coordinator, Mrs. Christiana Salmwang, who had earlier in her speech welcomed and intimated distinguished guests on the state of the orientation camp, praised the President Tinubu-led government for championing the welfare of youths, particularly corps members, through the instrumentality of the CREDICORP.