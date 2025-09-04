President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved a N1.85 billion intervention programme to support the education and rehabilitation of the rescued Chibok girls up to 2027.

According to the Federal Ministry of Education, 108 of the rescued girls remain under government care, with 68 currently enrolled at the American University of Nigeria (AUN), Yola.

Their tuition, accommodation, and other fees continue to be paid by the Federal Government.

“The Federal Government has committed the sum of N1,854,277,768 to complete the Chibok Girls Intervention Programme, covering tuition, accommodation, vocational training, psychosocial care, and other support up to 2027,” the ministry stated.

Breakdown of fees

The Chibok Girls Intervention Programme covers tuition, accommodation, vocational skills, psychosocial support, parental and child support, medical expenses, and monitoring of academic progress.

The outstanding tuition fees for the 2024/25 academic year cover 68 girls at a unit cost of N5,730,396 for one year, amounting to a total of N389,666,928.

The tuition fees for 2025 to 2027 cover 30 girls at a unit cost of N5,730,396 for three years, with a total of N515,735,640.

For vocational skills training and starter packs for AUN students, 30 girls are each allocated N5,000,000 as a one-off cost, bringing the total to N150,000,000.

Vocational skills training and starter packs for 38 girls and one graduate (39 in total) are also calculated at a one-off unit cost of N5,000,000, resulting in N195,000,000.

Accommodation and feeding for 39 girls during vocational training is budgeted at N500,000 per person for six months, giving a total of N117,000,000.

Rent allowance for nine girls in Adamawa is set at N600,000 each for three years, amounting to N16,200,000.

Child support for nine girls is calculated at N70,000 per month for 36 months, with a total of N22,680,000.

Parental support for 276 girls is budgeted at N200,000 each for three years, totaling N165,600,000.

Surgical and medical support for one girl is a one-off cost of N3,680,000.

Travel and logistics for surgery support for one girl cover three trips at a total of N900,000.

Travel and logistics for pre- and post-surgery support are budgeted as a one-off cost of N5,000,000.

NHIS enrollment for 68 girls is set at a unit cost of N1,150 each for 36 months, giving a total of N2,815,200.

Monitoring and evaluation of academic progress over three years is budgeted at N120,000,000.

Provisions for food, toiletries, sanitary wares, and other essentials over three years are set at N150,000,000.

The grand total for all these expenses amounts to N1,854,277,768.

More insights

The Ministry said the initiative represents more than financial support. It represents Nigeria’s pledge to turn a dark chapter in our nation’s history into a story of resilience, dignity, and hope.

It added that President Tinubu had shown statesmanship by ensuring the girls’ education at AUN continues despite political criticisms from its proprietor, former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar.

The Ministry urged political leaders and stakeholders to support the girls’ rehabilitation.

“This administration therefore calls on well-meaning Nigerians, including opposition leaders, to join hands in supporting these young women rather than indulging in grandstanding. True leadership is measured by tangible action, not empty criticism.

What you should know

The abduction of the Chibok girls in April 2014 remains one of Nigeria’s most tragic security incidents. On the night of April 14, Boko Haram insurgents stormed Government Girls Secondary School, Chibok in Borno State, and kidnapped 276 schoolgirls who were preparing for their final exams.

Through military operations and negotiated releases, over 178 of the girls have since been freed or escaped. However, more than 90 are still unaccounted for, leaving families and communities waiting for closure more than a decade later.

As of April 2024, UNICEF reports that 90 girls remain unaccounted for, still believed to be in captivity. UNICEF noted that in the last 10 years, conflict-related violence has led to more than 1,680 children abducted while at school and elsewhere; 180 children killed due to attacks on schools; an estimated 60 school staff kidnapped and 14 killed; and more than 70 attacks on schools

The threat of abduction of students is severely affecting children’s learning. As of 2021, over one million children were afraid to return to school, and in 2020, around 11,500 schools were closed due to attacks.