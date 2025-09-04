Co-founder of Polytope Labs, Seun Lanlege, says inflation is a major factor driving the adoption and growth of blockchain in Nigeria.

Lanlege said Nigeria is quietly leading a revolution despite global perceptions of Africa lagging in decentralized finance (DeFi).

With current inflation in Nigeria slightly below 22%, citizens are increasingly turning to stablecoins like USDT and USDC, and leveraging protocols such as Aave, Compound, and Morpho to preserve value and earn yield.

Bypassing Traditional Banking Limitations

This grassroots embrace of DeFi is reshaping how Nigerians interact with financial systems, bypassing traditional banking limitations.

Speaking with Nairametrics, Lanlege says DeFi adoption in Nigeria is not only robust, but among the highest globally.

“The banks, how much can they really offer you on your Naira? They offer you at 15 to 20%. Inflation is around 22%. Most people go to USDT, some go to USDC. And there’s on-trend protocols that can give you 5% on that USDC when you supply it,” Lanlege stated.

“DeFi is one of the highest adopted things in Nigeria. Bridges create this opportunity for people to find more yield across different chains.”

Secure Cross-Chain Finance

Polytope Labs’ flagship protocol, Hyperbridge, recently secured $5.6 million in funding, positioning it as a key player in the next phase of crypto infrastructure.

Lanlege says the company will soon release a new app that will aid seamless transfer of huge assets.

“We’re releasing a new application in a few weeks, which will give people the freedom to actually move their assets around,” Lanlege revealed. “We want to work with local startups and integrate Hyperbridge into their product. Hyperbridge is really going to live at the heart of crypto.”

Hyperbridge aims to unify fragmented blockchain ecosystems, such as Ethereum, Polkadot, and emerging Layer 1 networks from USDT, Stripe, and Google, by enabling seamless liquidity, asset transfers, and user access across chains.

Lanlege likens the future of blockchain to cloud computing: “We will have all these different blockchain L1s, but there will be a single bridge that allows all of them to share liquidity, to share users, and to share assets.”

Africa’s Crypto Future: Local Innovation Meets Global Infrastructure

Polytope Labs is doubling down on partnerships with African startups, recognizing the continent’s unique need for secure, scalable cross-chain solutions.

Lanlege believes that crypto-to-fiat on-ramps, payment platforms, and yield-generating apps all require bridge technology to thrive.

The company is also investing in public education to raise awareness about bridge security, positioning Hyperbridge as the most secure option for interoperability.

Long-Term Vision and Financial Resilience

Addressing concerns about startup sustainability, Lanlege expressed confidence in Polytope Labs’ financial runway and growth metrics.

“We’re well capitalized for four to five years in the future,” he said. “And we also have the opportunity to raise even further funding as our numbers grow, as our metrics grow.”

What You Should Know

With Google’s recent entry into the Layer 1 blockchain space via its Cloud Universal Ledger, the competitive landscape is shifting.

Yet Polytope Labs says it remains focused on building infrastructure that empowers users, especially in emerging markets like Nigeria, to access global liquidity and financial tools.

Nigeria is ranked second in the world and first in Africa in cryptocurrency adoption.