FirstBank has announced a temporary service disruption affecting key digital banking channels, leaving some customers unable to complete transactions.

In a circular issued on Thursday, the bank disclosed that the downtime is currently impacting transactions carried out on FirstMobile, FirstOnline, and it’s *USSD (894#) banking platforms.

“Please be informed that we are currently experiencing some downtime affecting transactions to other banks on FirstMobile, FirstOnline, and USSD platforms. Customers may therefore experience delayed or declined transactions,” the circular read.

All Hands-on Deck to Resolve Issues

The lender acknowledged the inconvenience caused and assured customers that its technical team, in collaboration with partner service providers, is working around the clock to restore full functionality.

“We regret the inconveniences this may cause and appreciate your patience and understanding during this time.

“Our team is working with our partners to restore services as quickly as possible, and we will provide updates once services are fully restored,” the bank added.

Digital Banking Expansion Despite Challenges

The service disruption comes barely two months after FirstBank introduced facial biometric technology on its mobile banking application, FirstMobile, in a bid to strengthen customer experience and enhance security.

The feature allows customers to enroll and activate their devices seamlessly without the need for a debit card.

Using advanced facial recognition and anti-spoofing detection, the innovation is designed to protect users against impersonation and fraudulent attempts.

According to the bank, the biometric update caters to a diverse range of users, including new customers without debit cards, diaspora customers, card-free users, and individuals with lost or expired cards.

What You Should Know

By expanding onboarding options, FirstBank noted that it aims to make fund transfers, bill payments, and other digital transactions more reliable and convenient for its over 42 million customers.

Despite the current downtime, FirstBank reaffirmed its commitment to digital innovation and customer service excellence, assuring that normalcy will soon be restored.