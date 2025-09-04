Nigeria, Africa’s 4th largest economy, is at a pivotal point. According to the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Nigeria’s GDP is projected to grow by 3.4% in 2025, following the recent rebasing exercise by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

This positive outlook opens up new opportunities for businesses, with the potential of setting Nigeria on track for strong, steady growth and lower inflation, creating long-term prosperity for the country.

Hence, more than ever before, there is a need for private sector investors to take up the gauntlet of bridging gaps in key sectors of the economy.

Emerging conglomerate, AA&R Investment Group is fast positioning itself as a catalyst for Nigeria’s economic diversification. AA&R Investment Group is a prolific private-sector investor and indigenous, wholly owned capital holdings and investment company founded in 2017. The Group is led by Abdullahi Haske, a distinguished businessman trained at Lagos Business School.

From humble beginnings under his visionary leadership, AA&R has grown into a multi-sector powerhouse with investments and transactions spanning oil & gas, agribusiness, logistics, maritime, information technology, and aviation. The company is betting on Nigeria’s demographics of over 220 million people, 70% under the age of 30. Buoyed by the urgent need to reduce dependence on imports and monetize Africa’s natural resources, AA&R Investment Group’s focus is on building scalable and sustainable businesses with the capacity to positively impact both the immediate environment and the Nigerian economy at large.

“Nigeria’s economy holds immense untapped potential to boost industrial capacity and reduce import reliance, but unlocking it will require bold, homegrown solutions.,” said Oladipo Williams, Group Executive Director/Chief Operating Officer​ of AA&R Investment Group. “Our strategy is simple: invest in sectors that solve real problems; while creating inclusive opportunities for communities.”

AA&R Investment Group is stepping into this gap with vision and purpose. The ensemble of AA&R Investment Group outlines businesses with an aspiration to become regional leaders in the Agribusiness, Energy, Logistics and Information Technology sectors. By investing in high-impact sectors of Nigeria’s economy, the group is helping Nigeria move beyond oil, build businesses that create jobs, and stimulate economic activities that transform communities.

AA&R isn’t just responding to Nigeria’s challenges, it is a forward-thinking company solving complex and emerging problems through its various subsidiaries and holding.

“Our subsidiaries are not standalone ventures, they are pieces of a broader economic puzzle,” said Oladipo Williams, Group Executive Director/Chief Operating Officer​ of AA&R Investment Group. “Each one is designed to build resilience in the Nigerian economy, whether by reducing reliance on imports, creating local value chains, or leveraging technology to boost competitiveness.”

AA&R Investment Group has grown a bold reputation for conceptualizing, investing in and managing high potential business opportunities across various sectors of the economy and with a strong vision to provide value for shareholders and its host communities. The organisation’s ethical conduct, strong entrepreneurial drive and commitment to giving back is a key part of its corporate DNA.

Central to AA&R’s strategy is inclusive development. Beyond profits, the company invests in local communities, farmer partnerships, and workforce development. Nigeria’s informal sector still accounts for 57% of GDP, and by formalizing agricultural and small-business activities, AA&R believes it can unlock productivity and wealth creation.

Its Demsa Integrated Rice Project and Kaiama Cassava Initiative are models of agro-industrial integration; linking outgrowers, processing plants, and markets in ways that increase incomes for rural communities while cutting Nigeria’s import dependence.

The company also emphasizes human capital development, continuously training its workforce to provide strategic oversight, advisory, and management services across subsidiaries.

Nigeria is forecast to become the world’s third most populous country by 2050, with consumption projected to outpace infrastructure and industrial capacity unless investment rises. Within this broader African context, the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) presents an unprecedented opportunity to unlock cross-border trade, accelerate industrialization, and drive inclusive growth across the continent. With a mission rooted in sustainability and ethical growth, AA&R positions itself not only as part of Nigeria’s solution but also as a catalyst for Africa’s integration and long-term prosperity.

AA&R Investment Group is positioned to be the leading and the most recognized conglomerate harnessing Africa’s resources to deliver value to all its stakeholders. It is on a mission to build globally recognized businesses impacting lives across Africa.

AA&R’s trajectory could mirror that of conglomerates like South Africa’s Naspers or Dangote Group in Nigeria; homegrown firms that leveraged local challenges to build global relevance.

As investors and indeed the world seek resilient growth stories in Africa, AA&R Investment Group’s bet on inclusive, innovative, and sustainable businesses may well define the next chapter of Nigeria’s economic transformation.