The Federal Government has declared Friday, September 5, 2025, as a public holiday to mark this year’s Eid-ul-Mawlid, the celebration of the birth of Prophet Muhammad.

This disclosure is contained in a statement issued on Wednesday, September 3, 2025, by the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Interior, Dr. Magdalene Ajani, on behalf of the Minister of Interior, Dr. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo.

According to the statement, the federal government congratulated muslims across the country and in the diaspora on the occasion, urging them to emulate the Prophet’s virtues of peace, love, humility, tolerance, and compassion.

Ajani also encouraged Nigerians of all faiths to use the celebration to pray for peace, security, and stability in the country, while supporting government’s efforts to strengthen national unity and foster development.

Joyous, peaceful celebration

“The Minister of Interior wishes Muslims a joyous and peaceful Eid-ul-Mawlid celebration.

“The celebration of Eid-ul-Mawlid offers us yet another opportunity to strengthen the bonds of brotherhood, promote peaceful coexistence, and imbibe the Prophet’s teachings of mutual respect and selfless service to humanity,” the statement added.

The government n the statement appealed to citizens to remain law-abiding and security conscious while supporting its policies aimed at promoting national unity and sustainable development.

Eid-ul-Mawlid, observed in the third month of the Islamic calendar (Rabi’ al-Awwal), commemorates the birth of Prophet Muhammad. It is marked with prayers, lectures, processions, and acts of charity.

In Nigeria, the day is recognised as a national public holiday, reflecting the country’s large Muslim population and long-standing tradition of observing major Islamic festivals.

