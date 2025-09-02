In the heart of Nigeria’s capital, where the hum of government offices and the rush of city traffic set the daily tempo, there exists a place so serene, so stunningly crafted, it feels like it belongs in a dream. Locals call it The Getaway — and the name is no exaggeration. Perched at the Echelon, carved into the ancient rocks of Dawaki, The Getaway is a resort that blends nature’s grandeur with the height of human creativity. From its vantage point, you can see Abuja unfold in all its beauty: the orderly sprawl of Gwarinpa, the greenery of Katampe Extension, the quiet elegance of Maitama, and the impressive network of roads threading through the capital. The view is not just panoramic; it is poetic. RelatedStories The Definition: Abuja’s game-changer in urban living Top 10 most expensive cities in Africa for prime office spaces Where Africa’s Soul Meets World-Class Design Step inside, and the first thing that strikes you is the warmth — not just from the lighting, but from the atmosphere itself. The interiors tell a story of Africa’s deep cultural heritage. Every corner is a conversation between tradition and sophistication: hand-carved artworks, natural wood finishes, African-inspired textiles, and canvases that adorn the walls and walkways. These are not mere decorations; they are declarations of identity, of pride, of artistry. The bathrooms alone could rival Cleopatra’s royal chambers. It’s easy to imagine the Egyptian queen herself being envious of the space — a sanctuary for indulgence where every detail is polished to perfection. The dining area is a statement in itself — intimate yet impressive, reminiscent of a private conference room for kings and queens. Whether you are hosting a private business lunch or enjoying a quiet dinner with loved ones, the setting makes every meal memorable.

A View Like No Other

From the upper deck lounge, you can gaze down at the lower deck restaurant and the lively market square within the resort grounds. The architectural layering creates an experience for the eyes — a visual journey from elevated calm to vibrant social spaces. The rocks, the lush vegetation, and the meticulously maintained pathways all work together to make The Getaway feel like a living canvas.

In the quiet hours of the morning, mist clings to the rocks, and the city appears almost mythical from this height. As the day unfolds, sunlight bathes the view in gold, and by evening, the city lights twinkle in the distance like fallen stars.

Nature and Nurture in Perfect Balance

True to its name, The Getaway offers a rare blend of seclusion and comfort. It is close enough to Abuja’s city centre — a mere five minutes away — yet feels worlds apart. Here, the air is cleaner, the noise fades, and time seems to slow.

The apartments are designed as true hideaways. Privacy is sacred here; guests can unwind without intrusion, yet every need is anticipated and met. The service is discreet but attentive, embodying the kind of hospitality that makes visitors feel not just welcomed, but valued.

Shisha lounges, a fully equipped gym, a bar, and an open grill are all part of the experience. Whether you’re here to relax, to entertain, or simply to breathe, The Getaway offers an environment that supports your mood.

A Presidential Treat Outside the State House

There is an understated grandeur about The Getaway — the kind that does not shout for attention, but quietly commands it. This is the kind of place where high-profile guests can retreat without fanfare, where deals can be discussed away from boardrooms, and where families can reconnect over nature’s backdrop.

It is, in many ways, a presidential treat without the walls of the State House — a sanctuary for those who want the best without leaving the city.

Nigeria Comes of Age in Luxury Destinations

For too long, conversations about exclusive getaways have centered on far-flung international locations. But The Getaway is proof that Nigerians can — and do — create destinations of world-class standard right here at home.

The detailing throughout the resort speaks volumes. Every design choice, every carved motif, every piece of furniture seems to tell you: “This is Africa, and she is beautiful.” It’s heartwarming proof that creativity, when paired with vision and skill, can produce spaces that rival the world’s finest resorts.

The imagination that birthed The Getaway is not just commendable; it is inspiring. It challenges the notion that peace, beauty, and luxury must be sought abroad.

The Best-Kept Secret in West Africa

Across West Africa, there is nothing quite like The Getaway. It is not simply a resort; it is an experience — one that invites you to slow down, look around, and remember that the most precious escapes are often closest to home.

For the high-flier who wants to be pampered, for the couple seeking a romantic hideaway, for the executive in need of a thinking space, or for the traveler hungry for authenticity without sacrificing comfort, The Getaway delivers.

It is, in the truest sense, a resort of resorts — a jewel set in the rocks of Abuja by the Gidanka new age touch of class, waiting for those lucky enough to discover it.

Festus Okoronkwo is a hospitality writer

