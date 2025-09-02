In the heart of Nigeria’s capital, where the hum of government offices and the rush of city traffic set the daily tempo, there exists a place so serene, so stunningly crafted, it feels like it belongs in a dream.
Locals call it The Getaway — and the name is no exaggeration.
Perched at the Echelon, carved into the ancient rocks of Dawaki, The Getaway is a resort that blends nature’s grandeur with the height of human creativity. From its vantage point, you can see Abuja unfold in all its beauty: the orderly sprawl of Gwarinpa, the greenery of Katampe Extension, the quiet elegance of Maitama, and the impressive network of roads threading through the capital. The view is not just panoramic; it is poetic.
Where Africa’s Soul Meets World-Class Design
Step inside, and the first thing that strikes you is the warmth — not just from the lighting, but from the atmosphere itself. The interiors tell a story of Africa’s deep cultural heritage. Every corner is a conversation between tradition and sophistication: hand-carved artworks, natural wood finishes, African-inspired textiles, and canvases that adorn the walls and walkways. These are not mere decorations; they are declarations of identity, of pride, of artistry.
The bathrooms alone could rival Cleopatra’s royal chambers. It’s easy to imagine the Egyptian queen herself being envious of the space — a sanctuary for indulgence where every detail is polished to perfection.
The dining area is a statement in itself — intimate yet impressive, reminiscent of a private conference room for kings and queens. Whether you are hosting a private business lunch or enjoying a quiet dinner with loved ones, the setting makes every meal memorable.
A View Like No Other
Nature and Nurture in Perfect Balance
A Presidential Treat Outside the State House
There is an understated grandeur about The Getaway — the kind that does not shout for attention, but quietly commands it. This is the kind of place where high-profile guests can retreat without fanfare, where deals can be discussed away from boardrooms, and where families can reconnect over nature’s backdrop.
It is, in many ways, a presidential treat without the walls of the State House — a sanctuary for those who want the best without leaving the city.
Nigeria Comes of Age in Luxury Destinations
For too long, conversations about exclusive getaways have centered on far-flung international locations. But The Getaway is proof that Nigerians can — and do — create destinations of world-class standard right here at home.
The Best-Kept Secret in West Africa
Across West Africa, there is nothing quite like The Getaway. It is not simply a resort; it is an experience — one that invites you to slow down, look around, and remember that the most precious escapes are often closest to home.
For the high-flier who wants to be pampered, for the couple seeking a romantic hideaway, for the executive in need of a thinking space, or for the traveler hungry for authenticity without sacrificing comfort, The Getaway delivers.
It is, in the truest sense, a resort of resorts — a jewel set in the rocks of Abuja by the Gidanka new age touch of class, waiting for those lucky enough to discover it.
