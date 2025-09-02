In a landmark step towards fostering student empowerment and academic advancement, OPay Digital Services has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Nasarawa State University, Keffi (NSUK), extending its N1.2 billion nationwide scholarship fund to support students of the institution. The partnership reinforces OPay’s corporate social responsibility agenda to drive inclusive growth through education, scholarships, and knowledge exchange.

The official signing ceremony, held at the NSUK Council Chamber, brought together key representatives from both institutions. Speaking on behalf of OPay, the Chief Security Officer, Dr. James Vandefan, reaffirmed OPay’s commitment to supporting education and community development.

“OPay is committed to empowering young Nigerians through education. This partnership with NSUK is part of our N1.2 billion scholarship initiative, which is already benefiting students in other higher institutions across the country. Our goal is to support academically outstanding students who face financial challenges, ensuring that knowledge continues to be shared and that society benefits from the growth of its youth,” Dr. James stated.

He further emphasized OPay’s vision for long-term impact, drawing from his experience as a graduate of the institution.

“As an alumnus of this great university, I can attest that NSUK is one of Nigeria’s most prodigious higher institutions, known for its affordable fees, fast academic programs, and resilience which have enabled thousands of students to achieve their dreams. OPay is committed to giving back to our communities, specifically by supporting academically sound indigent youths. As the 15th beneficiary institution of the OPay scholarship programme, we aim to build a historic partnership with NSUK to ensure continued knowledge dissemination and societal development, while also creating more opportunities for students through future collaborations,” he added.

Representing the Vice-Chancellor, Professor Sa’adatu Hassan Liman, the Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Academic) and Professor Maikano Muhammad Ari, commended Opay for its leadership in the financial services industry and for extending its scholarship fund to NSUK.

“We sincerely appreciate Opay for this initiative, and we are confident that it will provide direct benefits to our students while enhancing the university’s relevance in the global knowledge space. The university management will ensure that these scholarships reach indigent students who truly need them. We also see this as the beginning of a broader collaboration with OPay in other critical areas,” he said.

Also speaking at the ceremony, Itoro Udo, Head of CSR at OPay, highlighted the broader scope of the partnership.

“One of the things we always consider when partnering with institutions is alignment with our values. Our vision is not just financial aid but a long-term relationship that includes knowledge exchange, cybersecurity awareness, facility improvements, and student mentorship. These initiatives will come in phases, but we are optimistic that as our partnership grows, its impact will be deeply felt across the communities where we operate,” Udo explained.

The event was marked by the presentation of a N60 million scholarship cheque to the university management, symbolizing Opay’s immediate investment in the partnership. The scholarships will provide direct financial relief to deserving students, while future initiatives under the MoU will cover joint research, student training programs, recruitment opportunities, and knowledge-sharing platforms.

Through its N1.2 billion scholarship fund, Opay has reaffirmed its 10-year commitment to education by ensuring that brilliant but financially challenged students across Nigeria higher institutions are given the opportunity to pursue their dreams, uplift their communities, and contribute meaningfully to society.

About OPay

OPay was established in 2018 as a leading financial institution in Nigeria with the mission to make financial services more inclusive through technology. The company offers a wide range of payment services, including money transfer, bill payment, card service, airtime and data purchase, and merchant payments, among others. Renowned for its super-fast experience and reliable network, OPay is licensed by the CBN and insured by the NDIC with the same insurance coverage as commercial banks.