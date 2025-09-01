The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Nigeria has officially launched its newly redesigned website, marking a significant step toward enhancing digital engagement, regulatory transparency, and investor protection.

The announcement, made on Monday, emphasized the Commission’s commitment to modernizing its operations and improving access to critical financial information.

According to the SEC, the upgraded platform introduces a sleek, mobile-responsive design, improved navigation, and consolidated resources tailored to investors, market operators, and the general public.

The redesign aims to streamline user experience while reinforcing the Commission’s role as a watchdog of Nigeria’s capital markets.

“This digital advancement is a significant step in building a more transparent and accessible Commission,” said SEC Director-General Emomotimi Agama. “It enhances our engagement with the capital market and the investing public, and reflects our dedication to continuous improvement in service delivery and communication.”

Key Features of the New Website

The revamped website offers:

Intuitive Navigation: A simplified menu structure for faster access to key information.

A simplified menu structure for faster access to key information. Consolidated Resources : Regulatory guidelines, publications, and investor alerts are now easier to locate.

: Regulatory guidelines, publications, and investor alerts are now easier to locate. Mobile Optimization: A responsive design ensures seamless access across desktop and mobile devices.

Samiya Usman, Executive Commissioner for Corporate Services, emphasized that the redesign goes beyond aesthetics. “By simplifying access and logically organizing content, we have created a powerful platform that supports our mission to develop and regulate a fair, efficient, and transparent capital market,” she said.

The SEC has encouraged stakeholders to explore the new platform and utilize its features for accessing regulatory updates, market news, and investor services.

What You Should Know

The website launch comes amid the Commission’s aggressive clampdown on fraudulent investment promoters exploiting Nigerians’ appetite for high returns.

In 2025 alone, the SEC has flagged multiple platforms for operating illegal schemes without proper registration or regulatory approval.

Among the entities identified are:

GVEST Global: Recently labeled a Ponzi scheme by the SEC.

Pocket Option: Marketed as an online investment adviser/fund manager.

Forsman & Bodenfors LTD (F&B): Claims affiliation with a Swedish advertising firm.

Crypto Bridge Exchange (CBEX): Involved in massive investor losses.

Sapphire Scents Limited: Promotes unregistered investment schemes under the guise of fund management.

The SEC reiterated that these platforms are not authorized to solicit funds or offer investment services in Nigeria. “Investors engaging with these entities do so at their own risk,” the Commission warned.

This crackdown aligns with the SEC’s broader strategy to enhance market integrity and protect investors, as outlined in the newly enacted Investments and Securities Act (ISA) 2025. The Act expands the Commission’s jurisdiction over Ponzi schemes and strengthens enforcement mechanisms to hold perpetrators accountable.