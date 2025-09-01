On August 24, 2025, global multi-asset broker JustMarkets was recognized as the Best Global Broker of the year, according to Money Expo India.

The event was held in the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai, being justifiably called the largest fintech and online trading event in the whole region.

The award category highlights brokers that demonstrate exceptional global presence, unique and relevant technology, as well as consistent dedication to give traders everything they need to succeed in the financial markets.

This honor once again proves JustMarkets’ leadership in the industry, officially manifesting it as one of the most trader-centric and trader-safe spaces in online trading.

Quote from JustMarkets Speaker & Representative

“Winning ‘Best Global Broker 2025’ at MEI is a fantastic milestone for our brand, our dedicated team, and each client and partner who supports us. It means we’re heading in the right direction, and all the efforts towards making trading accessible for every single person are being noticed and paying off. Not just with income and awards, but with real success stories of our traders, crazy engagements our IB partners receive from collaboration with us, and thousands of ‘thank you’ from so many people worldwide.”

That’s how Prem Pandey, Business Development Manager at JustMarkets, commented on the award received on behalf of the team. At Money Expo India 2025, he appeared as the speaker from JustMarkets side, delivering a keynote on the future of Forex trading built around three pillars: opportunities, responsibilities, and the right partner.

At the Heart of Money Expo India 2025

Over two days, participants gathered in Mumbai to gain insights from renowned speakers, explore the increasingly expanding and highly promising Indian financial market, and connect with top industry players.

The expo attracted investors, brokers, fintech innovators, and financial institutions from across the region and beyond, opening doors to new partnerships and growth opportunities. As an Elite Sponsor, JustMarkets was at the center of the action, showcasing the newest features of the JustMarkets Trading App, engaging with clients and partners, and sharing its vision for the future of trading. This strong presence culminated in the company being named the Best Global Broker of the year.

Building the Future of Online Trading

The “Best Global Broker 2025” award highlights JustMarkets mission to create a convenient and transparent trading environment where everyone can reach their full investment potential. As the company grows stronger year by year, it’s ready to expand around the world, helping beginner and pro traders to build a secure, happy, and financially stable future.

About JustMarkets:

JustMarkets is a globally recognized multi-asset broker providing reliable and transparent trading services since 2012. The company has earned over 50 industry awards, highlighting its excellence in the financial sector. JustMarkets offers a diverse array of trading instruments, including CFD on Forex, stocks, commodities, indices, metals, energies, and cryptocurrencies, serving clients in over 160 countries.