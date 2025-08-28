The Federal Government has announced plans to conduct the second round of the integrated vaccination campaign across 11 high-risk states between September 11 and 14, 2025.

Governor Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe State disclosed this while briefing journalists at the end of the 151st National Economic Council (NEC) meeting, held on Thursday at the Council Chambers of the State House, Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the NEC meeting was chaired by Vice-President Kashim Shettima.

Target group and diseases covered

Yahaya, who also serves as Chairman of the Northern Governors’ Forum, said the council endorsed a nationwide integrated campaign in October targeting children aged 0–14 years.

He said the campaign aimed to deliver measles, rubella, and polio vaccines, as well as seasonal malaria chemoprevention and interventions for neglected tropical diseases.

“Although Nigeria was declared polio-free in 2020, a new variant has emerged, particularly in the Northwest and border regions with Chad and Cameroon,” Yahaya said.

He noted that efforts were ongoing to eradicate the new variant and improve vaccination coverage, especially in areas with porous borders.

According to him, the number of recorded cases has dropped from 78 in the 33rd week of 2024 to 42 cases.

He said Kano and Kaduna states had recorded significant reductions, 85% and 84% respectively.

Coordination and post-campaign reviews

The governor also revealed that the NEC recommended that Deputy Governors, who chair the State Task Force on immunization, should meet at least two weeks before the next rounds of campaigns.

“This is especially important in key states like Kano, Jigawa, and Sokoto, where coordination is crucial for successful implementation.

“Additionally, the council advised that states should conduct post-campaign reviews led by State Commissioners of Health and Executive Secretaries of Primary Health Care Development Agencies to address gaps and develop mop-up plans.

“Similarly, NEC recommended that Local Government Chairmen should convene review meetings to ensure complete mop-up activities,” he added.

Security and funding support

Yahaya further stated that security agencies had been directed to provide adequate coverage for the immunization campaigns, especially in high-risk areas like Sokoto, Zamfara, and Kaduna.

Lastly, the NEC requested that the Accountant General of the Federation expedite the release of funds to ensure a smooth and effective polio immunization exercise nationwide.

What you should know

The first round of the integrated vaccination campaign recorded significant success, reaching about 2.7 million children across northern Nigeria.

Coverage stood at approximately 83%, marking strong progress compared to earlier efforts.

This campaign focused on 11 high-risk states that have historically carried the greatest burden of polio, including Bauchi, Borno, Jigawa, Kaduna, Kano, Katsina, Kebbi, Sokoto, Yobe, Zamfara, and Niger.

The outcome of this phase provided the foundation for the second round, aimed at consolidating gains and expanding protection against measles, rubella, polio, and other childhood diseases.