As Nigeria’s foremost dairy company and brand, our mission is clear and unwavering: To nourish Nigerians with quality dairy nutrition.

To fulfil this mission today and in the future, we are in the midst of a bold business transformation journey, redefining how we reach and serve our consumers, retail outlets and households across Nigeria.

To sustain our leadership and accelerate our growth, we seek dynamic and results-driven distributors to distribute our products and join us in expanding the reach of our trusted brands across every territory in Nigeria.

What are we looking for? We want partners who:

Share our vision for profitable and sustainable growth

Possess the capability to distribute our brands into retail outlets across dedicated territories

Are committed to operational excellence and territorial development

Have a proven track record in FCMG distribution or the capacity to invest in redistribution

Why Partner with Us?

When you partner with us the right way, you are building a profitable and healthy business with the power to last from generations to generation. You will benefit from:

– A strong brand heritage trusted by Nigerians

– Robust support system to help you win in assigned territory

– Collaborative partnering to ensure sustainable growth

The Future is Now as we recruit the right partners to win today and secure tomorrow.

Key Requirement

Legal Requirements

Certificate of incorporation TIN & VAT Certificate Bank Letter of Reference

Capital Requirements

Working capital of 480 million to 1.5 billion

depending on area of operations

Proof of funds in bank account or guarantee with a reputable bank

People Requirement

Ability to run independent of owner(s) presence with admin team in place

Warehousing Requirements

Dedicated warehousing space of minimum 500 sqm

with loading and off-loading areas

Located in accessible location for supply and

secondary redistribution

Facility must meet required health and safety

standards

Redistribution Requirements

Availability of minimum 6 redistribution vans Purchase agreements or proof of ownership

IT Requirements

Ability to provide IT infrastructure and internet

Connectivity

Apply now by sending your application stating intended state and territory via email to

fcdistributor.recruitment@frieslandcampina.com

OR

To our Head office: 7b Acme Road, Ogba, Lagos OR Any of our regional offices across the country.

Deadline for application is 30th August 2025.

For further inquiries, kindly contact us on Tel: 01-2715100.