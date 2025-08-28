As Nigeria’s foremost dairy company and brand, our mission is clear and unwavering: To nourish Nigerians with quality dairy nutrition.
To fulfil this mission today and in the future, we are in the midst of a bold business transformation journey, redefining how we reach and serve our consumers, retail outlets and households across Nigeria.
To sustain our leadership and accelerate our growth, we seek dynamic and results-driven distributors to distribute our products and join us in expanding the reach of our trusted brands across every territory in Nigeria.
What are we looking for? We want partners who:
- Share our vision for profitable and sustainable growth
- Possess the capability to distribute our brands into retail outlets across dedicated territories
- Are committed to operational excellence and territorial development
- Have a proven track record in FCMG distribution or the capacity to invest in redistribution
Why Partner with Us?
When you partner with us the right way, you are building a profitable and healthy business with the power to last from generations to generation. You will benefit from:
– A strong brand heritage trusted by Nigerians
– Robust support system to help you win in assigned territory
– Collaborative partnering to ensure sustainable growth
The Future is Now as we recruit the right partners to win today and secure tomorrow.
Key Requirement
Legal Requirements
- Certificate of incorporation
- TIN & VAT Certificate
- Bank Letter of Reference
Capital Requirements
- Working capital of 480 million to 1.5 billion
depending on area of operations
- Proof of funds in bank account or guarantee with a reputable bank
People Requirement
- Ability to run independent of owner(s) presence with admin team in place
Warehousing Requirements
- Dedicated warehousing space of minimum 500 sqm
with loading and off-loading areas
- Located in accessible location for supply and
secondary redistribution
- Facility must meet required health and safety
standards
Redistribution Requirements
- Availability of minimum 6 redistribution vans
- Purchase agreements or proof of ownership
IT Requirements
- Ability to provide IT infrastructure and internet
Connectivity
Apply now by sending your application stating intended state and territory via email to
fcdistributor.recruitment@frieslandcampina.com
OR
To our Head office: 7b Acme Road, Ogba, Lagos OR Any of our regional offices across the country.
Deadline for application is 30th August 2025.
For further inquiries, kindly contact us on Tel: 01-2715100.
