The Federal Government has commenced the distribution of 1,653 solar-powered cold chain units, valued at about $11 million, to strengthen vaccine storage and delivery across the country, with the Northwest and Northcentral states receiving the largest allocations.

Dr Muyi Aina, the Executive Director of the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), said this on Wednesday in Abuja during the delivery of the solar-powered refrigerators from Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, to enhance the country’s vaccine supply chain.

Aina said that Northwest would receive 448 units, the highest allocation, followed by Northcentral with 308 units.

He said the Southwest would get 343 units, the South-South – 221, Southeast – 205, and the Northeast – 128.

Renewed Hope Agenda in Focus

According to Aina, the nationwide distribution is part of President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda to deliver high-quality primary healthcare services, with immunization as a key pillar.

“Altogether, 884 units, 53 %of the total, would be deployed to northern Nigeria, while 759 units, representing 47%, would go to states in the south. Every state and the FCT will benefit,” Aina said.

He disclosed that the equipment, procured with support from partners including Gavi, UNICEF, WHO, and others, would guarantee reliable vaccine storage in underserved and hard-to-reach communities.

“The first batch of 525 units is already warehoused in Abuja, while the rest have landed in-country and are being dispatched.

“Each unit comes with spare parts, a 10-year maintenance agreement, and temperature monitoring devices to ensure durability,” he said.

UNICEF describes $11million investment as backbone of immunization

Dr Maharajan Muthu, UNICEF Chief of Health, reiterated its commitment to supporting Nigeria’s efforts to strengthen its healthcare system, particularly in the area of immunization.

He said the handover ceremony is a testament to the power of partnership and collaboration.

Muthu added that the cold chain infrastructure is the backbone of an effective immunization programme, ensuring that vaccines and other temperature-sensitive medical supplies retain their potency from storage to administration.

He disclosed UNICEF’s role in supporting the NPHCDA in strengthening cold chain systems, providing technical support in analytics, identification of cold chain needs, procurement, and delivery of state-of-the-art equipment.

“The handover includes 1,653 solar direct drive refrigerators, 165 sets of spare parts, temperature monitoring devices, and 30-day temperature recorders, valued at approximately 11 million dollars.

“This investment will significantly enhance Nigeria’s healthcare infrastructure, enabling outreach to remote communities and ensuring that safe and effective vaccines reach every child, leaving no one behind,” he said.

He noted that while the supplies handed over address one set of challenges related to cold chain equipment, efforts are needed to address remaining challenges such as asset registration and tracking, regular maintenance, vaccine and logistics stock tracking, and sustainable financing solutions.

“UNICEF remains committed to working alongside the federal government of Nigeria to overcome these challenges.

“We will continue to strengthen the immunization supply chain, support community engagement, and advocate for sustainable financing to ensure every child receives life-saving vaccines,” he said.

He expressed appreciation to Gavi and alliance partners, including WHO, NPHCDA, and the Ministry of Health, for their efforts to increase immunization coverage in Nigeria.

More insights

Represented by his deputy, Dr Alex Chimbaru, he extended sincere appreciation to the government of Nigeria, Gavi, UNICEF, and other partners for their commitment to immunization.

“The handover ceremony of the Solar Direct Drive Refrigerator to the NPHCDA marks a pivotal role towards enhancing Nigeria’s immunization infrastructure.

“These solar-powered refrigerators will play a vital role in maintaining vaccine quality and safety, especially in remote and energy-challenged communities,” he said.

The WHO representative noted that the initiative aligns with international strategic priorities, particularly those outlined in the Immunization Agenda 2030, which advocates for equitable access to vaccines, sustainable cold chain systems, and integration with primary health care.

“By leveraging solar technology, we are ensuring not only the potency of vaccines but also advancing environmental sustainability and strengthening health systems’ resilience,” Gasasira added.

Solar-powered cold chain equipment is a refrigerator that uses solar energy to keep vaccines and other medical supplies at safe temperatures, even in areas without reliable electricity.

It ensures vaccines remain potent from storage to administration, prevents wastage, and helps reach children in remote communities.