Tracked by the All-Share Index, the Nigerian stock market closed positive on August 26, gaining 321.59 points and extending its winning streak to a third straight session after a bearish run the previous week.

Closing at 141,761.36 compared to an opening of 141,439.77, the index advanced 0.23%, bringing year-to-date performance to 37.7%.

Trading activity also picked up, with trading volume climbing to 605 million shares compared to 591.2 million shares the day before.

Market capitalization advanced to N89.6 trillion across 28,845 deals, edging closer to the N90 trillion mark.

NCR and SFSREIT topped the gainers’ chart, rising 10% and 9.99% respectively, while LEGENDINT and NSLTECH led the losers with declines of 10.00% and 9.26%.

On the activity side, FCMB and VERITASKAP recorded the highest trading volumes of the day.

Market summary

Current ASI: 141,761.36

Previous ASI: 141,439.77

Day Change: +0.23%

Year-to-Date Performance: +37.73%

Volume Traded: 605 million shares

Market Cap: N89.69 trillion

Top 5 gainers

NCR: Up 10.00% to N11.55

SFSREIT: Up 9.99% to N301.55

BERGER: Up 9.06% to N34.90

BETAGLAS: Up 8.16% to N486.00

CADBURY: Up 8.04% to N62.50

Top 5 losers

LEGENDINT: Down 10.00% to N5.40

NSLTECH: Down 9.26% to N0.98

CUTIX: Down 8.97% to N3.55

UACN: Down 8.69% to N73.00

DEAPCAP: Down 8.29% to N1.66

Trading volume

Market activity strengthened as volume rose to 605 million shares from 591.2 million shares the previous day.

FCMB led the chart with 89.2 million shares traded, followed by VERITASKAP with 68.4 million shares, reflecting sustained investor interest.

AIICO ranked third with 36.1 million shares, while NSLTECH and MBENEFIT rounded out the top five with 27.2 million and 23.5 million shares, respectively.

Trading value

In terms of value, LAFARGE dominated with trades worth N1.6 billion.

MTN followed with N1.4 billion, while GTCO posted N1.1 billion.

FCMB recorded N980.7 million, and ZENITHBANK closed the list with N608.9 million.

SWOOT & FUGAZ performance

SWOOTs (Stocks Worth Over One Trillion Naira) had a mixed outing.

INTERNATIONAL BREWERIES gained 3%, while FIDELITY BANK advanced 1.92%.

On the downside, LAFARGE slipped 0.41%.

Among the FUGAZ stocks, GTCO gained 2.03%, UBA rose 0.94%, ZENITHBANK added 0.86%, and ACCESSCORP edged up 0.18%.

FIRSTHOLDCO was unchanged.

Market outlook

All-Share Index seems to be staging a mild correction from last week’s decline, when it dropped to a low of 140,332.4.

The current rebound points to a gradual recovery in investor sentiment. If momentum continues and bullish activity persists in large-cap stocks, the index could retest the 142,000 level in the near term.