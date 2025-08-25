Learn Africa Plc has declared a final dividend of 35 kobo per 50 kobo ordinary share for the financial year ended 31st March 2025, payable to eligible shareholders.

In a disclosure filed with the Nigerian Exchange, the company stated that the dividend will be paid to shareholders whose names appear on the Register of Members as of 12th September 2025.

The payment, which is subject to withholding tax, will be made electronically on Thursday, 25th September 2025, the same day as the company’s Annual General Meeting (AGM).

Learn Africa emphasized that only shareholders who have completed the e-dividend registration process will receive payments directly into their bank accounts.

Key highlights:

The final dividend amounts to a total payout of N303.7 million.

At 35 kobo per share, it represents a dividend yield of 5%.

The dividend reflects a payout ratio of 64%.

The payout comes on the back of the company’s strong performance in the 2025 financial year, during which revenue rose to N5.1 billion on the back of increased sales.

Performance:

The company posted a 27% rise in revenue, closing the financial year ended March 2025 at N5.1 billion, compared to N4.08 billion in the previous year.

Sales from the western region led the performance with N1.9 billion, while the northern zone contributed N1.2 billion and the eastern zone added N1 billion.

Although the cost of sales jumped to N2.6 billion from N1.9 billion, gross profit still improved, climbing to N2.5 billion from N2.1 billion.

Operating expenses also went up, driven largely by selling and distribution costs, which reached N1 billion. Despite this, operating profit surged to N767.3 million, up from N280.7 million a year earlier.

As a result, profit before tax rose sharply to N748.2 million, compared to N260.5 million in the financial year ended March 2024.

However, in the first quarter of the 2026 financial year, the company slipped into a loss of N354.8 million, mainly due to rising production and operational costs.

Market trend:

Shares of the company have enjoyed a strong bullish run on the Nigerian stock market in 2025, delivering a year-to-date gain of 56%.

Starting the year at N4.50, the stock faced brief pullbacks in February and March but quickly regained momentum.

From April onward, it has managed to close each month in positive territory, climbing to N7 as of pre-market open on 25th August 2025.

Momentum peaked in July, the stock’s best-performing month, with a 37% surge. August has also maintained the rally, already posting an 11% gain so far.