In Nigeria’s corporate landscape, women at the helm of finance functions are playing pivotal roles in steering balance sheets, driving growth, and consolidating performance.

These Chief Financial Officers (CFOs) oversee trillions in assets, navigating complex regulatory frameworks while shaping strategy across industries from banking and insurance to oil, gas, and consumer goods.

The influence of these finance leaders extends beyond numbers. They embody resilience, international exposure, and technical depth, combining strong academic pedigrees with hands-on experience in treasury, taxation, and corporate finance. Their leadership has been instrumental in growing profitability, shoring up investor confidence, and positioning their companies for long-term sustainability.

In 2024, the ranking of Nigeria’s top female CFOs by assets managed offers an insightful snapshot of where financial leadership meets corporate performance. From mega-banking groups to consumer goods giants, these women are charting paths that redefine financial management in Africa’s largest economy.

Below is a breakdown of the top female CFOs in Nigeria’s listed companies by total assets under management in 2024.

Top female CFOs in Nigeria by total assets managed as of 2024

Total assets being managed as of 2024 – N890 million Appointed in August 2023 and resuming on August 28, 2023, Victoria Adekdu has two years in Eunisell Interlink. While her prior organizational history is not available, her relatively fast rise into a listed-company CFO position underscores her growing relevance in Nigeria’s financial leadership pipeline. Adekdu represents the new wave of female executives defining the service sector’s future.

Victoria is a Certified Accountant with over 7 years’ experience in Accounting, Tax Compliance; and Administrative role across the Financial services, Manufacturing and Engineering sectors. She is goal oriented, pays attention to details and passionate in delivering her assigned duties.

Eunisell Interlinked reported a 161.67% jump in PAT to N262 million in 2024, from N100 million in 2023. Cash and cash equivalents surged 4,542.83% to N87 million, compared to just N2 million in 2023. Market capitalization grew from N4.56 billion at year-end 2024 to N6.04 billion as of August 21, 2025.

She is a graduate of Sociology from University of Lagos and a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountant of Nigeria (ICAN).