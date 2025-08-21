The Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) has announced a new policy stating that upkeep loan disbursements will now strictly follow the academic session of each institution.

This was disclosed in Abuja on Thursday by the Director of Strategic Communications, Mrs Oseyemi Oluwatuyi, in a statement made available to newsmen.

“In line with this directive, students shall only be entitled to upkeep loans for their current academic session. Upon the conclusion of an institution’s academic year, upkeep payments for that session shall automatically cease,” Oluwatuyi said.

No carryover payments

She explained that students moving into a new academic year would no longer receive upkeep disbursements for the preceding session.

According to her, loan applicants must now reapply at the beginning of every academic session to be eligible for both institutional charges and upkeep benefits for that particular year.

To ensure the new policy is implemented effectively, NELFUND has updated its loan portal.

“To ensure accuracy and transparency, the NELFUND loan portal is being automated to reflect this adjustment. The portal will henceforth display only the upkeep loans that have been collected by each student within the relevant session,” Oluwatuyi explained.

Timely calendar submission

She also advised Nigerian universities and other higher institutions to upload their academic calendars and sessional details promptly. This, she said, would guarantee that students receive the full upkeep benefits due to them throughout an academic year.

She reaffirmed that NELFUND is dedicated to providing transparent and efficient loan support to Nigerian students

“NELFUND remains committed to its mandate of providing accessible, transparent, and efficient loan support to Nigerian students, and counts on the cooperation of all stakeholders in the smooth implementation of this directive,” she said.

For further inquiries, the agency urged students and institutions to reach out through official platforms.

“For further inquiries or assistance, please contact us via email at info@nelf.gov.ng or reach out through our official social media platforms, and X (formerly Twitter).

Other contacts include @nelfund, Instagram: @nelfund, and Facebook & LinkedIn: Nigerian Education Loan Fund,” Oluwatuyi added.

What you should know

NELFUND extended its support beyond traditional academic pathways by launching a loan programme that funds vocational and technical training designed to empower Nigerian youths seeking hands-on trade skills. The scheme started its pilot phase in Enugu between late June and mid‑July 2025.

Beyond funding tuition and upkeep, NELFUND is expanding its role in shaping the future of student beneficiaries. The agency has announced plans to launch a centralised job portal by 2026 to help graduates access employment opportunities in Nigeria and abroad.

