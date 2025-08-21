Kalabash54, a fintech travel solutions company under the Wakanow Group, has partnered with Outpayce from Amadeus to integrate its flagship product, Pay Small Small (PSS), into the Amadeus Xchange Payment Platform (XPP).

Pay Small Small, the flexible payment solution launched in 2022 with a handful of Kalabash54’s partner airlines, allows passengers to secure flights with a down payment and spread the balance over 24 hours to 6 months.

With the new integration, the service will gain greater visibility and offer more travellers broader access to flexible payment.

Kalabash54, in a Wednesday statement from its Lekki corporate office signed by Ladi Ojuri, Chief Executive Officer, announced that integrating Pay Small Small into Amadeus XPP will allow airlines on the Amadeus and other travel industry platforms to offer travellers flexible payment options.

The partnership, which is a milestone in the company’s efforts to make travel more accessible and affordable to travellers, is described as a game-changer in the travel and fintech industries that further establishes Kalabash54 as a leading provider of travel finance solutions.

Ojuri stated that: “At the core of this partnership is our commitment to customers, delivering solutions that anticipate their needs. This reimagines how travel is experienced, aligning with our mission to break barriers and open up flexible travel options to more people around the world.”

“By harnessing innovation, we are not only transforming payment flexibility but also setting new standards for how technology can enhance a customer’s travel journey”, Ojuri added.

In a separate comment, Gbenga Owoeye, Head of Growth at Kalabash54 reiterated that the collaboration will not only allow the company to scale its payment solution across continents but also serves as a reflection of how technology and strategic partnerships are reshaping the travel industry with payment flexibility emerging as a critical innovation for both airlines and travellers. He added that: “We are driving a new era of travel financing that prioritises convenience and inclusion.

“Flexibility in payments is no longer a nice-to-have but a key driver of choice for travellers. Partnering with Outpayce from Amadeus allows us to bring a proven, customer-focused solution, helping airlines differentiate their offerings while giving travellers greater control over how they plan and pay for their journeys”, Owoeye stated.

The move highlights growing innovation in travel payments as airlines and technology providers push for solutions that ease cost pressures on travellers.