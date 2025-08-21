The Debt Management Office (DMO), on behalf of the Federal Government of Nigeria (FGN), has announced the offering of N200 billion in bonds subscription by auction in August 2025.

The exercise is scheduled to take place on Monday, August 25, 2025, with settlement fixed for Wednesday, August 27, 2025.

This is according to a circular posted on DMO’s website on Thursday.

The offer comprises two bonds: N100 billion FGN JUL 2030, a five-year tenor re-opening, and N100 billion 17.95% FGN JUNE 2032, a seven-year tenor re-opening.

Each bond unit is priced at N1,000, with a minimum subscription of N5,000 and additional investments in multiples of N1,000, allowing investors to subscribe for up to N50 million.

The interest rate for the bonds will be determined based on the yield-to-maturity bid that clears the total volume offered at auction, as these are re-openings of previously issued bonds. Interest payments will be made semi-annually, while the principal will be repaid in full through a bullet repayment at the bond’s maturity date.

Results for July 2025 auction

DMO announced the successful completion of the July 2025 FGN bond auction, with a total of N185.9 billion successfully allotted across two re-opened bond offerings.

According to figures released on the DMO website, the auction garnered N39.075 billion in total subscriptions for the 5-Year FGN APR 2029 bond and an impressive N261.597 billion for the 7-Year FGN JUN 2032 bond.

Out of these bids, the DMO allotted N13.430 billion for the APR 2029 bond and N172.502 billion for the JUN 2032 bond—amounting to a total allotment of N185.932 billion, well over the initial offer size.

While the bonds retained their original coupon rates of 19.30% and 17.95% respectively, they were allotted at marginal rates of 15.69% for the 5-Year bond and 15.90% for the 7-Year bond. This reflects a decline in yield expectations, possibly indicating that investors anticipate easing inflationary pressures or a stable monetary policy environment in the medium term.

The bond re-openings attracted a total of 149 bids—40 for the 2029 maturity and 109 for the 2032 maturity. Of these, 74 bids were successful (15 and 59, respectively).

More insights

According to the DMO, the bond issuance was carried out in compliance with the Debt Management Office (Establishment) Act, 2003, and the Local Loans (Registered Stock and Securities) Act, CAP. L17, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2004.

The DMO advised interested investors to contact any of the authorised Primary Dealer Market Makers (PDMMs) for applications and further guidance.

These institutions include Access Bank Plc, First Bank of Nigeria Ltd, Stanbic IBTC Bank Ltd, Citibank Nigeria Ltd, First City Monument Bank Plc, Standard Chartered Bank Nigeria Ltd, Coronation Merchant Bank Ltd, FSDH Merchant Bank Ltd, United Bank for Africa Plc, Ecobank Nigeria Ltd, FBNQuest Merchant Bank Ltd, Rand Merchant Bank Nigeria Ltd, Guaranty Trust Bank Ltd, and Zenith Bank Plc.