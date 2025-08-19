Nigeria’s money market mutual funds (MMMFs) continue to prove their relevance as a safe and profitable investment option in an economy characterized by high interest rates, inflationary pressures, and exchange rate volatility.

As of the week ended August 8, 2025, the total net asset value (NAV) of the industry rose to N3.59 trillion, from N3.52 trillion recorded a week earlier, across 41 licensed fund managers.

This steady growth underlines investors’ increasing appetite for liquidity and capital preservation.

Among the players, five funds stand out for their competitive yields (YTD), offering investors the potential to generate up to N5 million annually with the right capital commitment.

Top 5 Money Market Mutual Fund Managers by yield – August 8, 2025

Yield (YTD): 20.89%

NAV: N247.22 billion

Unitholders: 73,084

Earning potential: N23.9 million required to earn N5 million annually ARM’s money market fund is the largest among the top five, commanding a massive N247.22 billion NAV and the widest investor base at over 73,000 unitholders. While its YTD yield of 20.89% lags slightly behind peers, its dominance reflects investor confidence in its stability and conservative approach. The fund is also popular among retail investors because of its low entry threshold of N1,000 and quarterly interest payments—making it attractive for salary earners and retirees seeking steady income.