Lagos has been ranked the world’s most congested city in the 2025 Mid-Year Traffic Index by City Report, leaving other notorious traffic-heavy cities such as Los Angeles, Delhi, and San Jose behind.

According to Numbeo, Lagos holds the top spot with a traffic index of 365.9, and commuters spend an average of 70 minutes on a one-way journey.

The city also has the highest inefficiency index among the top ten at 491.7, reflecting persistent bottlenecks and a heavy reliance on private vehicles. Its CO₂ emission index of 9,330.8 grams per commuter per round trip further highlights the environmental cost of daily gridlock.

The Numbeo traffic index is based on user-contributed data and offers insights into commuting experiences rather than official statistics. The ranking considers multiple factors, including commute time, commuter dissatisfaction, CO₂ emissions, and traffic system inefficiencies.

Other related indices include the Time Exp. Index, which estimates growing commuter frustration after a 25-minute commute, and the Inefficiency Index, which highlights systemic reliance on private transport.

Following Lagos at the top, San Jose, Costa Rica, ranked 2nd, with a traffic index of 327.8 and an average one-way commute of 63.3 minutes. Los Angeles, United States, came in 3rd, posting a traffic index of 312.5 and a 56.8-minute average commute.

In 4th place, Sharjah, United Arab Emirates, recorded a traffic index of 310.6, with commuters spending around 58.3 minutes on average traveling one way. Colombo, Sri Lanka, secured 5th place, logging a traffic index of 291.6 and a 59.5-minute commute.

Delhi, India, ranked 6th with a traffic index of 286.2 and 57.8 minutes of average travel time, while Dhaka, Bangladesh, came 7th, recording a traffic index of 278.3 and a 60.2-minute commute.

Kolkata, India, took 8th place, with a traffic index of 269.3 and an average commute of 59.4 minutes.

In 9th position, Guatemala City, Guatemala, posted a traffic index of 262.6 and a 50.3-minute commute, while Mexico City, Mexico, rounded out the top ten in 10th place with a traffic index of 259.1 and a 52.6-minute average commute.

The ranking paints a clear picture of global urban mobility, showing how rapidly growing cities like Lagos face severe congestion challenges compared with long-established metropolises.

The Lagos State government has been encouraging residents to use alternative transport options, including rail and water transit.

The Blue Line metro rail, part of the Lagos Rail Mass Transit system, currently operates a 13-kilometer stretch from Marina to Mile 2, moving over 5 million passengers since its 2023 launch. A 14-kilometer extension to Okokomaiko is under construction and expected to open by 2026.

The Red Line, spanning 37 kilometers, opened its first 27-kilometer phase from Agbado to Oyingbo in 2024, covering eight stations and improving connectivity across key areas.