The National Agency for Food and Drugs Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has alerted the public to the circulation of counterfeit Cowbell “Our Milk” products, according to a notice shared on the agency’s official website.

According to the agency, Promasidor Nigeria, the makers of Cowbell “Our Milk,” reported that products closely resembling the original milk, including unauthorized use of the brand name, packaging, NAFDAC registration number, and trademark, have been discovered.

NAFDAC confirmed that these items are not manufactured or distributed by the original company, as the last production of this product was in September 2023.

According to the alert, the products were found in Nasarawa State and Kano State.

Health risks

The agency warned that the use or consumption of counterfeit Cowbell “Our Milk” Milk presents serious health and safety risks.

“Such products may contain harmful substances, including toxic chemicals, unapproved additives, or diluted ingredients that do not meet food safety standards.

“Consumption of counterfeit milk can result in foodborne illnesses, allergic reactions, organ damage, or even death in severe cases. Infants, children, pregnant women, and the elderly are particularly vulnerable, “NAFDAC warned.

Counterfeit product details

NAFDAC noted that the details of the counterfeit product are as follows:

Name of counterfeited product: Cowbell Our Milk 12g

Description of differences:

The content in the sachet does not seem like milk.

The packaging material used is the old PNG artwork.

Production date was in April 2025.

The printing of the batch details was done with ink instead of laser printing.

The coding was not done on the coding area but on a different part of the sachet.

The sealing and cutting on the vertical sides were manually done.

NAFDAC actions and public advisory

NAFDAC zonal directors and state coordinators have been directed to conduct surveillance and eliminate counterfeit products within their zones and states.

The agency advises importers, distributors, retailers, healthcare professionals, and caregivers to exercise caution and vigilance within the supply chain to prevent the importation, distribution, sale, and use of counterfeit products.

NAFDAC advised that all medical products must be obtained from authorized/licensed suppliers. The products’ authenticity and physical condition should be carefully checked.

The agency also urged healthcare professionals and consumers to report any suspicion of sale of substandard and falsified medicines or medical devices to the nearest NAFDAC office, NAFDAC on 0800-162-3322 or via email: sf.alert@nafdac.gov.ng, the agency stated

Similarly, healthcare professionals and patients are also encouraged to report adverse events or side effects related to the use of medicinal products or devices to the nearest NAFDAC office, or through the use of the E-reporting platforms available on the NAFDAC website www.nafdac.gov.ng or via the Med- safety application available for download on android and IOS stores or via e-mail on pharmacovigilance@nafdac.gov.ng