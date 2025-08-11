The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has warned of heavy rains, thunderstorms, and possible flooding across parts of Nigeria from Monday to Wednesday.

The three-day forecast, released on Sunday in Abuja and reported by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), spans the northern, central, and southern regions, urging residents and authorities to prepare for severe weather.

According to NiMet, the northern region will experience morning thunderstorms on Monday over parts of Sokoto, Kebbi, Adamawa, and Taraba States, followed by moderate rains later in the day in Bauchi, Borno, Kaduna, Kano, Jigawa, Taraba, and Adamawa States.

The agency warned of a high flood risk in Katsina, Kebbi, Zamfara, and Sokoto States during the forecast period.

In the central region, light rain is expected over parts of Niger State in the morning, with thunderstorms and light rains likely in the Federal Capital Territory, Plateau, Nasarawa, Benue, and Kogi States in the afternoon and evening. NiMet said Plateau, Nasarawa, and Niger States face a high possibility of flooding.

For the southern region, cloudy skies and intermittent light rains are forecast for parts of Ebonyi, Cross River, and Akwa Ibom States on Monday morning, with moderate rains expected later in the day in Enugu, Edo, Ebonyi, Ekiti, Osun, Abia, Cross River, Rivers, Delta, and Akwa Ibom States.

Flood risks are high in Delta, Imo, Bayelsa, Rivers, Cross River, and Akwa Ibom States.

More insights

The forecast also covers Tuesday and Wednesday, with thunderstorms and moderate rains expected across many northern states, light to moderate rains in the central states, and widespread rain in the southern region. NiMet noted that rainfall would be continuous in some areas, raising the likelihood of flash floods.

The agency advised residents in flood-prone areas to activate emergency response systems immediately and urged motorists to avoid driving in heavy rain.

Farmers were warned against applying fertilisers and pesticides just before rainfall to prevent nutrient loss.

Other recommendations include securing loose objects, avoiding tall trees, wearing warm clothing in low night-time temperatures, and disconnecting electrical appliances during storms.

NiMet also called on airline operators to obtain airport-specific weather reports for effective flight planning and encouraged Nigerians to stay updated by visiting its official website.