Oando Plc has notified the Nigerian Exchange Group (NGX) and its shareholders of the appointment of Mrs. Folasade Ibidapo-Obe as the company’s new Secretary and Chief Compliance Officer.

The announcement was made in a regulatory filing dated August 8, 2025, which confirmed that the appointment takes immediate effect.

Mrs. Ibidapo-Obe succeeds Ms. Ayotola Jagun, who previously held the position before being appointed as an Executive Director of the company in May this year.

According to the company, the appointment reflects its commitment to maintaining strong governance standards and regulatory compliance across its operations.

Commenting on the development, Oando stated:

“Her extensive experience and deep understanding of corporate governance will be invaluable as we continue to strengthen our governance framework and uphold our commitment to ethical business practices.”

About Mrs. Folasade Ibidapo-Obe

Mrs. Ibidapo-Obe is a legal and governance professional with close to 20 years of experience across various sectors in Nigeria and Canada.

She holds a Bachelor of Laws (LL.B. Hons.) from the University of Lagos, Nigeria, and a Master of Laws (LL.M.), awarded with distinction, in International Corporate Governance and Financial Regulation from the University of Warwick, UK.

Ibidapo-Obe has also completed a number of professional certifications, including:

Fellowship with the Chartered Governance Institute of Canada as a Chartered Secretary and Governance Professional

Certified Anti-Money Laundering Specialist (CAMS)

Certified Fraud Examiner (CFE)

Certified Ethics Officer

She is licensed to practice law in both Nigeria and Canada, and is a member of the Nigerian Bar Association, the Law Society of Ontario, the Toronto Lawyers Association, and the Ontario Bar Association.

Her career began at Strachan Partners in Nigeria, after which she held roles at Ocean and Oil Holdings, Oando Energy Resources Inc. in Toronto, Enghouse Systems, and most recently, Magna International Inc., where she worked as Assistant Corporate Secretary.

The focus of her work has been on corporate governance, regulatory compliance, and company secretarial practice.

Backstory

Ms. Ayotola Jagun, who previously held the role of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer, was appointed as an Executive Director effective May 20, 2025.

Like Mrs. Ibidapo-Obe, she brings a strong background in law and corporate governance, with over 30 years of experience spanning the professional services, financial services, and energy sectors.

She served in her former role for 14 years, and, according to the group, played a key role in aligning the company’s governance practices with global standards.

The board noted that Mrs. Ibidapo-Obe is expected to continue in that direction by fostering a culture of integrity, accountability, and transparency, and strengthening the company’s alignment with international best practices.