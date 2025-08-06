The Nigerian All-Share Index ended the trading day of August 6, 2025, in the green, advancing by 1,017.5 points to close at 145,813.9.

This represents a 0.70% increase from the previous day’s close of 144,796.4, as market activity increased across the board, lifting the year-to-date performance to 41.67%.

Daily trading volume surged to 1.7 billion shares, a notable jump from the 1.03 billion units exchanged the previous day.

Meanwhile, total market capitalization edged up to N92.2 trillion across 35,137 deals, breaching the N92 trillion threshold for the first time.

Top gainers included SCOA, HMCALL, NEM, LEARNAFRCA, and JAIZBANK, each recording the maximum daily gain of 10%.

On the losers’ chart, UACN, NGXGROUP, and UHOMREIT fell sharply, shedding 10% each.

In terms of trading activity, CONHALLPLC and LINKASSURE topped the volume chart, posting the highest number of shares exchanged during the session.

Market summary

Current ASI: 145,813.9

Previous ASI: 144,796.4

Day Change: +0.70%

Year-to-Date Performance: +41.67%

Volume Traded: 1.7 billion shares

Market Cap: N92.2 trillion

Top 5 gainers

SCOA: Up 10.00% to N5.50

HMCALL: Up 10.00% to N4.84

NEM: Up 10.00% to N29.70

LEARNAFRCA: Up 10.00% to N6.27

JAIZBANK: Up 10.00% to N4.73

Top 5 losers

UACN: Down 10.00% to N90.00

NGXGROUP: Down 10.00% to N63.00

UHOMREIT: Down 10.00 to N57.60

LIVINGTRUST: Down 9.93% to N5.35

MULTIVERSE: Down 9.68% to N9.80

Trading volume

Daily trading volume soared to 1.7 billion shares, compared to 1.03 billion exchanged the previous day.

CONHALLPLC led the volume chart with a robust 1 billion shares traded.

LINKASSURE followed with 562.3 million shares, reflecting sustained investor interest.

STERLINGNG ranked third with 183.7 million shares.

AIICO and ZENITHBANK completed the top five with 90.6 million and 60.3 million shares, respectively.

Trading value

ZENITHBANK topped the value chart with trades worth N4.5 billion.

CONHALL followed with N2.6 billion, while MTNN recorded N1.7 billion.

UBA posted N1.6 billion in turnover, and ACCESSCORP rounded out the top five with N1.5 billion.

SWOOT & FUGAZ Performance

The Stocks Worth Over One Trillion Naira (SWOOT) group delivered a mixed performance:

TRANSCORP HOTELS rallied 9.95%.

BUA CEMENT surged 7.33%.

On the downside, INTERNATIONAL BREWERIES declined 2.17%, while Nigerian Breweries (NB) dipped 0.53%.

For the FUGAZ group:

FIRSTHOLDCO rose 1.25%, GTCO gained 0.40%, while ACCESSCORP declined by 0.55%.

On the flip side, ZENITHBANK shed 1.98%, and UBA lost 1.64%.

Market outlook

The market rally continues, with the All-Share Index holding strong above the 145,000 mark, driven by gains in select stocks.

If positive sentiment persists and the rally doesn’t lose steam, the index could be on course to test the 150,000 level soon.