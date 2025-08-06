Amid growing public concern over the safety of genetically modified crops in Nigeria, scientists in Nigeria’s biotechnology space have come out to strongly defend the use of Genetically Modified Organisms (GMOs), saying claims that they are harmful are not backed by science.

Their comments come as debates around food safety, health risks, and transparency in Nigeria’s food system continue to spark anxiety among consumers and civil society groups.

In recent months, anti-GMO campaigns have resurfaced online and offline, with some activists alleging that genetically modified foods may cause cancer, infertility, or long-term health problems.

These claims have led to renewed calls for a ban on GMOs and tighter regulation of biotech products in the Nigerian market.

Nigerian scientists in the biotechnology sector who spoke in Abuja on Wednesday in interviews with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), said claims that GMOs cause cancer or harm human health are unfounded and not backed by science.

What they are saying

Prof. Abdullahi Mustapha, Director-General of the National Biotechnology Research and Development Agency (NBRDA), challenged critics to provide scientific evidence proving GMOs are dangerous.

“Science is not hearsay but factual. There is control across the globe for the production of everything relating to GMOs scientifically,” he said.

He explained that the National Biosafety Management Agency (NBMA) oversees every stage of GMO production in Nigeria, from research to market, to ensure public safety.

“GMO is safe; we have the National Biosafety Management Agency (NBMA) that controls these GMOs in Nigeria right from start of research to the final point

“The NBMA still controls whatever step that is being taken, and before the onset of the research, statistics and protocols to be followed would be given,” he added.

According to Mustapha, many Nigerians have unknowingly consumed genetically modified food products for years.

“I’m sure people have eaten GMOs for a long time without knowing. The cornflakes they are eating and the corn produced in the United States, Brazil, and Argentina are 98% GMOs,” he said.

Modified crops to reduce imports

Mustapha said biotechnology is key to Nigeria’s future economic development and food security. He pointed to genetically modified beans already introduced in the country, saying it could eliminate Nigeria’s reliance on imported beans.

He also projected that with the introduction of TELA Maize, a drought-tolerant and pest-resistant GMO variety, Nigeria could eventually stop importing maize altogether.

Also speaking, Prof. Mohammed Ishiyaku, a scientist at the Institute for Agricultural Research, Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, and Principal Investigator for the Pod Borer Resistant (PBR) Cowpea project, reaffirmed the safety of GMO crops developed in Nigeria.

“I want to assure Nigerians and people of the world that we have taken all the measures to satisfy the concerns of people about the safety of the cowpea,” he said.

“We have followed all the internationally accepted scientific procedures and have come to the conclusion that genetically modified beans are as safe as any beans,” he added.

More details

Dr. Rose Gidado, Director of the Agricultural Biotechnology Department at NBRDA, said misinformation and fear-mongering have distorted the public’s understanding of GMOs in Nigeria.

She said scientists themselves are consumers and would never develop or distribute anything harmful.

“It doesn’t make sense. We are part of the consumers; they will kill us first because we are also eating them,” she said.

“The genetically modified beans are what we eat in my house, and there is no side effect,” she added.

She dismissed claims that GMOs cause cancer, saying that all those rumours making the rounds that they cause cancer are all lies, not founded on science.