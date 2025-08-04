President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has announced a generous reward package for Nigeria’s senior women’s basketball team, D’Tigress, following their historic triumph at the 2025 FIBA Women’s Afrobasket Championship.

Each player will receive $100,000, while members of the coaching and technical crew will receive $50,000 each.

In addition, the President conferred the prestigious Officer of the Order of the Niger (OON) national honour on the entire team and coaching staff, along with plots of land for every member.

The announcement was made during a state reception held at the Presidential Villa in Abuja, where the team was celebrated for clinching their fifth consecutive Afrobasket title, and seventh overall, after defeating Mali 78–64 in the final at the Palais des Sports de Treichville in Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire.

“No discrimination: President Tinubu rewards D’Tigress the way he rewarded the Super Falcons,” said Bayo Onanuga, presidential spokesperson. “A plot of land for each member of the team and the technical crew; $100,000 for each member of D’Tigress and $50,000 to each member of the technical crew, and national honour of Officer of the Order of the Niger (OON) to both team and crew.”

A Dynasty of Excellence

D’Tigress’s victory continues an unbroken winning streak that began in 2017, reaffirming Nigeria’s dominance in African women’s basketball. The team’s performance was marked by resilience, tactical brilliance, and individual excellence.

Receiving the team on behalf of the President, Vice President Kashim Shettima hailed their achievement as a testament to Nigeria’s talent and unity.

“You have brought great pride to Nigeria. Your excellence on the court has once again put our nation on the global map for sporting greatness,” Shettima said.

“My dear daughters, you fought back from behind in the past quarter, not with panic, but with poise. You wore the green and white not just as clothes, but as a symbol of unity—and now you wear the crown as kings of African basketball for the fifth consecutive time.”

He also praised Coach Rena Wakama, the first woman to lead the team to an Afrobasket title, for her inspirational leadership.

“You represent the evolution of leadership in Nigerian sports,” Shettima said. “Your quiet strength and historic achievements have shattered ceilings and inspired countless young girls nationwide who now know that no dream is too bold for a Nigerian woman.”

Celebrating Individual Brilliance

The Vice President singled out Amy Okonkwo, the tournament’s Most Valuable Player, and Ezinne Kalu, the top scorer in the final, for their standout performances.

“To Amy Okonkwo and Ezinne Kalu, you have elevated the entire team. Most importantly, you did not play for yourselves; you played for and won with Nigeria.”

Women Leading Nigeria’s Sporting Renaissance

The reception echoed a similar celebration held last week for the Super Falcons, following their record-extending tenth Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) victory in Rabat, Morocco. The back-to-back triumphs have spotlighted Nigerian women as dominant forces in global sports.

“Nigerian women have never failed the nation in sports,” Shettima said. “From the Super Falcons to our record-breaking athletes on the track, and now building a basketball dynasty, our women have consistently made us proud.”

Voices of Pride and Inspiration

First Lady Oluremi Tinubu expressed deep pride in the team’s achievement, calling it “a resounding statement of hard work, excellence, and national pride.”

“This victory is not just a win on the court,” she said. “It is a moment that will forever inspire generations of Nigerian girls and women to dream big, boldly, and pursue greatness.”

Amy Okonkwo, speaking on behalf of the team, shared her gratitude and joy.

“I’m thankful that we get to represent our country. We’re thankful to be able to continue our excellence and support the gift that God gave us.”

With this victory, D’Tigress has not only secured another championship but also cemented its legacy as one of Africa’s most formidable sports teams.