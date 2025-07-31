The Ondo state Government has approved a comprehensive flood mapping exercise across the state as part of its proactive measures to mitigate the impact of climate change.

The exercise, the government said, will safeguard vulnerable communities from recurring flood disasters.

The state Commissioner for Environment, Tob Loko, stated this in Akure while briefing newsmen after the State Executive Council meeting held on Wednesday, which was chaired by Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa, News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.

Loko said the initiative reflected the state’s commitment to adopting a preventive and data-driven approach to flood management.

“We are not just identifying flood-prone zones; we are also investigating the underlying environmental and structural factors contributing to their vulnerability,” he said.

Loko added that while the government was working to stay ahead of potential disasters, provisions are also being made to support residents who may be affected by unexpected flooding.

“Perfection isn’t humanly possible. If any area is inadvertently missed during the mapping and later experiences flooding, we are considering emergency measures such as temporary relocation and distribution of relief materials,” he said.

He urged the residents of the state, especially those in high-risk areas, to cooperate fully with the state government officials as assessments and interventions commenced.

State approves N3.5 billion counterpart fund for RAAMP

Also speaking, the state Commissioner for Infrastructure, Lands and Housing, Engr Abiola Olawoye, announced that the council had approved a sum of N3.5 billion counterpart fund for the Rural Access and Agricultural Marketing Project (RAAMP) for World Bank-backed rural road projects.

According to Olawoye, the financial commitment underscores the governor’s dedication to improving infrastructure and boosting agricultural production across rural communities in the state.

He also said that the Ministry of Infrastructure had been directed to carry out a comprehensive inspection of roads across all 18 local government areas of the state to identify those in critical need of rehabilitation.

“As part of this process, engineers will conduct hydraulic designs to evaluate water flow and upgrade drainage systems.

“We appeal to our people for patience as we focus on building durable infrastructure, not temporary fixes,” he said.

Meanwhile, the state Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Alhaji Amidu Takuro, announced the approval of the appointment of two new traditional rulers by the State Executive Council.

Olusola Ajaka has been confirmed as the pioneer Gbogunro of Idi-Ogba Alagbon in Ilaje Local Government Area, while Prince Isiaka Oseni has been approved as the new Alale of Akungba-Akoko in Akoko South-West Local Government Area.

Takuro noted that both appointments followed due process and the recommendations of relevant authorities before receiving final approval by the Council.