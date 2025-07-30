President Donald Trump has announced a new round of tariffs targeting Indian goods, citing concerns over trade imbalances and India’s extensive defense and energy ties with Russia.

The directive includes a 25% tariff on all goods imported from India, plus an unspecified penalty, set to begin August 1, 2025.

While acknowledging India as a “friend,” Trump sharply criticized New Delhi’s trade policies in a post on his Truth Social platform.

Excessively High Duties on U.S. Imports

He accused the Indian government of leveraging non-tariff barriers and maintaining excessively high duties on U.S. imports.

“India will therefore be paying a tariff of 25%, plus a penalty for the above, starting on August first,” Trump declared. “They have always bought a vast majority of their military equipment from Russia, and are Russia’s largest buyer of ENERGY, along with China… ALL THINGS NOT GOOD!”

According to data from the U.S. Department of Commerce, bilateral goods trade with India totaled $129.2 billion in 2024, making India the 10th largest U.S. trading partner. However, the U.S. recorded a goods trade deficit of $45.7 billion with India during the same period.

Trade Deadline Looms as Global Negotiations Intensify

The tariffs are part of a broader initiative by the Trump administration, which has given nations a deadline of August 1 to finalize updated trade agreements. Countries failing to reach new terms face automatic tariff hikes under Trump’s sweeping trade reform agenda.

Multiple deals have already been concluded, including pacts with Japan, Vietnam, and the United Kingdom. A recent agreement with the European Union capped tariff increases at 15%, down from an earlier threat of a 30% border adjustment tax. The U.S. has also reached an agreement in principle with China to extend trade negotiations.

India, however, remains in active discussions, with U.S. officials expressing frustration over slow progress and continued purchases of Russian arms and energy—seen by Washington as undermining efforts to isolate Moscow over its war in Ukraine.

Political Undertones and Global Economic Risks

Trump’s hardline stance comes amid mounting pressure on Russia and lingering doubts over the president’s ability to fulfill his campaign pledge to end the Ukraine conflict “within 24 hours” of assuming office. With the war grinding on and global tensions rising, Trump’s trade strategy has sent ripples across international markets.

Analysts note that the so-called “Liberation Day” plan unveiled by Trump in April sparked uncertainty among investors. Many now watch the August 1 deadline closely, hoping for resolutions that avoid economic fallout.

The White House has yet to provide details on the magnitude or structure of the additional penalty to be applied against India, leaving stakeholders in both countries bracing for potential disruption.