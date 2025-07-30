At the birthday celebration of business magnate and philanthropist, Chief Diana Chen, Temi Popoola, Group Managing Director/CEO of Nigerian Exchange Group (NGX Group), joined other dignitaries in honouring her remarkable life, while reflecting on the enduring power of relationships and networks in leadership and legacy-building.

Speaking during a high-level panel session held in her honour, Popoola praised Chief Chen as a living testament to the impact of purposeful connection, describing her as “a powerful bridge-builder whose life reflects the influence of networks built on trust, loyalty, and shared vision.”

He emphasized that in Africa’s evolving economic and social landscape, success is not just measured by milestones or material wealth, but by the quality of one’s relationships and ability to empower others. “In a world that is constantly changing, one thing that remains timeless is the strength of your relationships and the quality of your network. These connections are the true capital that sustain us, both in business and in life,” he said.

Popoola also reflected on the power of mentorship, sharing personal insights and stories from Nigerian students in China whose lives have been positively shaped by Chief Chen’s work. “There’s a kind of calmness, clarity, and drive that comes from living with purpose,” he added. “Mentorship is not always structured; often, it is embedded in how people feel seen, supported, and guided.”

As Chairman of Choice International Group (CIG), a multinational enterprise with operations across Africa, Chief Diana Chen has consistently championed a model of growth that blends commerce with community, and industry with identity. In Nigeria, her vision is most evident in sectors such as mobility, renewable energy, education, and public infrastructure, where CIG is actively helping to redefine the landscape of industrial development.

Popoola noted that true leadership is about intentional impact, shaping people and systems through vision, service, and relationships that endure. In a country like Nigeria, where challenges often intersect with opportunity, he said leaders must be grounded in purpose and committed to lasting influence.

The celebration brought together voices from business, government, and philanthropy, all united in tribute to Chief Diana Chen’s extraordinary journey and far-reaching contributions to commerce, community, and humanity.