Cadbury Nigeria Plc has bounced back in the second quarter of 2025 with a pretax profit of N5.9 billion, a sharp turnaround from the N3.4 billion loss recorded in the same period last year.

This recovery pushed the half-year profit to N14.5 billion, compared to a loss of N13.8 billion in the first half of 2024, driven by surging sales and a sharp drop in net finance cost.

For the second quarter, revenue rose 44.25% to N40 billion, up from N27.7 billion in Q2 2024, pushing half-year revenue to N77.2 billion, a 50.17% increase year-on-year.

In the first half, domestic sales contributed 95.8% of total revenue, amounting to N74 billion, while exports made up N3.2 billion.

Although cost of sales spiked 30.96% in Q2 to N30.3 billion, the company still posted a strong gross profit of N9.7 billion, more than double the N4.5 billion recorded in the same quarter last year.

On the downside, selling and distribution expenses rose 38.53% to N2.6 billion in Q2. Even so, operating profit jumped to N6.5 billion, a notable increase from N1.9 billion in Q2 2024.

Bottom-line growth was further supported by a significant drop in net finance cost—especially interest on borrowings, which fell to N593.7 million, compared to N5.3 billion in the same period last year.

On the balance sheet, total assets grew to N87.5 billion, up 20.90%, while retained losses were reduced to N27.1 billion, an improvement from N37.2 billion in December 2024.

Key Highlights (Q2 2025 vs Q2 2024) Revenue: N40 billion (+44.25% YoY)

Cost of Sales: N30.3 billion (+30.96% YoY)

Gross Profit: N9.7 billion (+111.20% YoY)

Selling and Distribution Expenses: N2.6 billion (+38.53% YoY)

Operating Profit: N6.5 billion (+234.68% YoY)

Pre-tax Profit: N5.9 billion (+275.07% YoY)

Total Assets: N87.5 billion (+20.90% YoY)

As of the close of trading on July 29, 2025, shares of the company were priced at N70.95 on the NGX, reflecting a year-to-date gain of 230%.