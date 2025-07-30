Cadbury Nigeria Plc has bounced back in the second quarter of 2025 with a pretax profit of N5.9 billion, a sharp turnaround from the N3.4 billion loss recorded in the same period last year.
This recovery pushed the half-year profit to N14.5 billion, compared to a loss of N13.8 billion in the first half of 2024, driven by surging sales and a sharp drop in net finance cost.
For the second quarter, revenue rose 44.25% to N40 billion, up from N27.7 billion in Q2 2024, pushing half-year revenue to N77.2 billion, a 50.17% increase year-on-year.
- In the first half, domestic sales contributed 95.8% of total revenue, amounting to N74 billion, while exports made up N3.2 billion.
Although cost of sales spiked 30.96% in Q2 to N30.3 billion, the company still posted a strong gross profit of N9.7 billion, more than double the N4.5 billion recorded in the same quarter last year.
On the downside, selling and distribution expenses rose 38.53% to N2.6 billion in Q2. Even so, operating profit jumped to N6.5 billion, a notable increase from N1.9 billion in Q2 2024.
Bottom-line growth was further supported by a significant drop in net finance cost—especially interest on borrowings, which fell to N593.7 million, compared to N5.3 billion in the same period last year.
- On the balance sheet, total assets grew to N87.5 billion, up 20.90%, while retained losses were reduced to N27.1 billion, an improvement from N37.2 billion in December 2024.
Key Highlights (Q2 2025 vs Q2 2024)
- Revenue: N40 billion (+44.25% YoY)
- Cost of Sales: N30.3 billion (+30.96% YoY)
- Gross Profit: N9.7 billion (+111.20% YoY)
- Selling and Distribution Expenses: N2.6 billion (+38.53% YoY)
- Operating Profit: N6.5 billion (+234.68% YoY)
- Pre-tax Profit: N5.9 billion (+275.07% YoY)
- Total Assets: N87.5 billion (+20.90% YoY)
As of the close of trading on July 29, 2025, shares of the company were priced at N70.95 on the NGX, reflecting a year-to-date gain of 230%.
