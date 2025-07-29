Nigeria is betting on its fast-growing creative economy to cement its status as a continental hub for fashion.

The Federal Ministry of Art, Culture, Tourism, and the Creative Economy, in partnership with The Fashion Academy Abuja, announced the launch of a national training program for designers, tailors and creative entrepreneurs.

According to the ministry, the training will cover two major areas: Pattern Making & Professional Sewing Techniques and Fashion Business & Branding. Organizers say the curriculum is designed not only to sharpen creative talent but also to prepare participants for the demands of a globalized industry.

What Hannatu Musawa said

“Our creative industry holds immense potential, and this collaboration with The Fashion Academy Abuja is a bold step towards building a skilled workforce and positioning Nigeria as a leader in fashion innovation across Africa.” said Hannatu Musa Musawa, Minister of Art, Culture, Tourism, and the Creative Economy, in a statement.

She described the fashion industry as a key driver of youth employment and cultural diplomacy.

The partnership reflects a growing recognition by policymakers that fashion alongside music and film has become one of Nigeria’s most visible cultural exports. Industry analysts estimate that fashion contributes billions of naira annually to Nigeria’s GDP, but many designers struggle to access training, financing, and global markets.

For Nina Kwande, Director of The Fashion Academy Abuja, the program is a chance to bridge that gap. “We are excited to work with the Ministry to nurture talent, foster entrepreneurship, and provide access to industry-ready training that truly makes a difference,” she said.

How to apply