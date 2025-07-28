The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has issued an alert to Nigerians, warning of impending rainy and thundery weather conditions across the country from Monday to Wednesday, with possible flash floods in some areas.

According to the daily weather outlook released by NiMet on Sunday, July 27, 2025, thunderstorms with moderate rainfall were predicted on Monday morning over parts of Jigawa, Zamfara, Kano, Kaduna, Bauchi, Yobe, and Katsina States in the northern region.

NiMet said that the remaining parts of the region are expected to experience sunny conditions with patches of cloud.

It stated, “Thunderstorms with moderate rain are expected during the afternoon or evening hours over parts of Jigawa, Zamfara, Kano, Kaduna, Bauchi, Yobe, Katsina, Kebbi, Adamawa, and Taraba States.

“However, there are chances of flash floods occurring over parts of Bauchi, Jigawa, Katsina, Kaduna, and Kano States during the forecast period.”

NiMet said in the central region, cloudy skies are anticipated in the morning, with light to moderate rainfall expected in parts of Niger, Benue, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Plateau, and Nasarawa States.

It stated that later in the afternoon and evening, rains are expected in Plateau, Nasarawa, FCT, Kogi, Benue, and Niger States.

NiMet also noted a high risk of flash flooding in parts of Plateau State.

More insights

For the southern region, cloudy skies would be expected in the morning, with light to moderate rainfall predicted in parts of Ondo, Imo, Abia, Enugu, Ebonyi, Anambra, Edo, Delta, Bayelsa, Rivers, Cross River, and Akwa Ibom States later in the day.

On Tuesday, sunny skies with patches of clouds would be expected over the northern region.

The agency said thunderstorms with moderate rain were anticipated in the morning over parts of Adamawa, Taraba, Yobe, Kaduna, Bauchi, Gombe, Jigawa, Katsina, and Kano States.

NiMet predicted thunderstorms and rain for Adamawa, Taraba, Jigawa, Kano, Kaduna, Katsina, Sokoto, and Kebbi States later in the day.

It stated, “In the central region, light to moderate morning rain is expected over Niger, Benue, FCT, Kogi, Plateau, and Nasarawa States, with moderate rainfall anticipated in Plateau, Niger, FCT, Kwara, Kogi, and Nasarawa later in the day.

“Over the southern region, cloudy skies are forecast in the morning, with a chance of rain in parts of Akwa Ibom and Cross River States.

“In the afternoon and evening, moderate rainfall is expected across Abia, Delta, Rivers, Cross River, Akwa Ibom, and Bayelsa States.”

NiMet also predicted that the northern region would experience sunny skies with occasional patches of clouds on Wednesday.

It stated, “Morning thunderstorms with moderate rains are expected over Kaduna, Kebbi, Taraba, Sokoto, Zamfara, Yobe, Jigawa, Kano, and Katsina States.

“Thunderstorms with moderate rainfall are expected later in the day in Borno, Jigawa, Kaduna, Taraba, Adamawa, Bauchi, Yobe, Gombe, Zamfara, and Kebbi States.

“The central region will experience cloudy skies with chances of morning thunderstorms and rain in Plateau, Niger, FCT, and Nasarawa States. Moderate rainfall is expected later in the afternoon and evening in the FCT, Plateau, Niger, Benue, and Nasarawa States.”

According to NiMet, in the southern region, morning rains are forecast in Ebonyi, Akwa Ibom, Rivers, and Cross River States, with cloudy skies expected elsewhere.

It said, “During the afternoon and evening, moderate to heavy rains are likely across Ebonyi, Abia, Enugu, Imo, Anambra, Delta, Bayelsa, Rivers, Cross River, and Akwa Ibom States.”

Advisories

NiMet warned that states at risk of flash floods should activate emergency response systems.

It advised the public to avoid driving during heavy rains, ensure vulnerable individuals dress warmly due to low night-time temperatures, and take precautions against strong winds that might precede thunderstorms.

NiMet advised, “Ensure that loose objects are fastened to prevent damage. Disconnect electrical appliances during storms and avoid sheltering under tall trees.’’

It also urged airline operators to obtain airport-specific weather reports (flight documentation) and flight information from its offices for safe planning.

Residents were encouraged to stay informed through regular weather updates available on the agency’s website: www.nimet.gov.ng.