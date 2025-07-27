The Nigerian stock market wrapped up the week ended July 25, 2025, on a high note, with the All-Share Index (ASI) gaining 2,867.27 points to stretch its winning streak to nine consecutive weeks.

Starting the week at 131,585.66 points, the All-Share Index rose by 2.18% to close at 134,452.93, inching closer to the 135,000 mark despite a drop in trading volume.

Weekly trading volume dropped to 3.6 billion shares, down from the 5.9 billion shares recorded the previous week.

Despite the drop in trading volume, investor sentiment stayed positive, lifting the broader market and pushing total market capitalization from N83.2 trillion to N85.05 trillion.

Market breadth improved notably, with 60 stocks posting gains, up from 49 in the prior week.

On the downside, 43 equities recorded losses, fewer than the 54 that declined the week before.

Meanwhile, 44 stocks closed flat, unchanged from their previous week’s levels.

Market overview:

The Nigerian stock market maintained a bullish tone throughout the five trading sessions of the week, with the All-Share Index (ASI) posting gains each day.

The week kicked off with a modest uptick on Monday, followed by a stronger showing on Tuesday that pushed the index past the 132,000 mark.

Wednesday saw a mild advance, but bullish momentum intensified on Thursday, sending the index above 133,000.

Friday capped the rally with a standout performance, adding 1,252.96 points, the strongest single-day gain of the week.

Key highlights

The NGX Premium Index climbed 1.37%, driven by a 9.69% gain in LAFARGE, a 6.6% rise in FIRSTHOLDCO, and gains of under 4% in ACCESSCORP, ZENITH BANK, and UBA.

NGX 30 Index advanced 2.03%, while the Main Board Index led the pack with a 2.62% rise.

Sectoral performance

Industrial Goods emerged as the top-performing sector, rising 4.66% on the back of strong gains, including a 10% increase in CUTIX, a 9.69% rise in LAFARGE, a 9.40% gain in BUA CEMENT, and a 4.81% uptick in BETA GLASS.

Insurance followed with a 3.07% jump, driven by a 19% rally in INTERNATIONAL ENERGY INSURANCE and a 16.3% gain in SOVEREIGN TRUST INSURANCE.

The Consumer Goods Index rose 2.81%, while Banking gained 1.84%, powered by a notable 23.60% leap in WEMA BANK.

The Oil and Gas Index also closed in positive territory, up 0.87%, as OANDO bucked broader sector trends with an impressive 18.91% gain.

Top gainers

Leading the pack among gainers was THE INITIATES PLC, which soared 60.82% week-to-date, marking a standout performance. ACADEMY PRESS followed closely with a 33.00% gain.

Other major gainers included:

Nigerian Enamelware Plc: up 32.68% to N27.00

Wema Bank Plc: up 23.60% to N19.90

Presco Plc: up 22.53% to N1,550.00

Nigerian Exchange Group: up 19.46% to N79.80

International Energy Insurance Plc: up 19.00% to N2.38

Oando Plc: up 18.91% to N60.05

Nigerian Aviation Handling Company Plc: up 17.06% to N117.00

Sovereign Trust Insurance Plc: up 16.30% to N1.57

Top losers

SECURE ELECTRONIC TECHNOLOGY PLC led the laggards, falling 23.97% week-to-date. OMATEK VENTURES PLC followed, down 23.93%.

Other notable decliners included:

Meyer Plc: down 21.43% to N16.50

Neimeth International Pharmaceuticals Plc: down 19.25% to N6.50

Associated Bus Company Plc: down 18.76% to N4.59

Tripple Gee and Company Plc: down 18.75% to N3.51

Thomas Wyatt Nigeria Plc: down 18.35% to N3.07

Union Dicon Salt Plc: down 16.67% to N9.00

Tantalizers Plc: down 16.61% to N2.46

Haldane McCall Plc: down 16.34% to N4.30

Corporate actions overview:

The week was rich with corporate disclosures and key developments across multiple sectors:

Lafarge Africa released its unaudited Q2 and H1 2025 financial statements, offering insight into mid-year performance.

Oando Plc unveiled plans to raise N500 billion through a proposed issuance of 10 billion new shares.

A host of companies, including Academy Press, Dangote Cement, Airtel Africa, Okomu Oil, BUA Cement, Transcorp Hotels, and Champion Breweries, published their Q2 2025 results.

Guinness Nigeria reported its full-year financials for the period ended June 30, 2025.

Okomu Oil also declared a final dividend of N30 for qualified shareholders.

Eterna Plc secured shareholder approval to raise N50 billion in capital at its 32nd Annual General Meeting.

Market outlook:

The Nigerian equities market ended the week on a strong note, with the All-Share Index closing above the 134,000 mark.

Looking ahead, the rally could continue if top-performing stocks maintain their momentum and investors do not perceive the market as overbought. Barring any major pullbacks, the ASI may well push past the 135,000 threshold in the coming days.